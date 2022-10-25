ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Rams’ McVay admires Niners’ boldness in McCaffrey pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are used to making the NFL’s boldest moves and getting the big-name players they want. So when the defending Super Bowl champions were outbid for Christian McCaffrey last week, the experience was a bit unfamiliar for Sean McVay. As an...
Knights’ Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn’t a fan of attention. Regardless, the 17-year veteran found himself in the NHL spotlight on Tuesday night. After matching defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played on Monday against Toronto, Kessel broke the mark Tuesday night when he appeared in the Knights’ game at San Jose for his 990th consecutive game played.
Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
