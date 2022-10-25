Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
WLNS
Rams’ McVay admires Niners’ boldness in McCaffrey pursuit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are used to making the NFL’s boldest moves and getting the big-name players they want. So when the defending Super Bowl champions were outbid for Christian McCaffrey last week, the experience was a bit unfamiliar for Sean McVay. As an...
WMUR.com
Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Patriots this Sunday, ESPN reports
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots this Sunday against the New York Jets, according to a new report from ESPN. A team source told ESPN's Field Yates that Mac Jones took about 90% of the first-team reps at practice on Wednesday and will be the team's starter.
WLNS
Knights’ Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn’t a fan of attention. Regardless, the 17-year veteran found himself in the NHL spotlight on Tuesday night. After matching defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played on Monday against Toronto, Kessel broke the mark Tuesday night when he appeared in the Knights’ game at San Jose for his 990th consecutive game played.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
