Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St. Louis area businesses working to support survivors and victim's families following school shooting
No matter who you are or where you were when the news dropped, you likely felt a human connection. Now the business community is saying it's time to help our own.
Team coverage of deadly school shooting in south St. Louis
Police said there were nine people with injuries in the shooting. One of the victims killed in the shooting was identified as a health teacher at the school.
Monday afternoon update: 3 dead in St. Louis high school shooting
Two victims and the suspect were killed in a shooting in the City of St. Louis. No information on the suspect's motive was released.
Student describes what happened inside St. Louis high school during shooting
A student describes realizing the situation at Central VPA High School was not a drill. Five people and the suspect were hurt.
Police provide information on school shooter
St. Louis Interim Police Chief Michael Sack read from the note the shooter left. Sack said he wanted it to serve as a reminder to say something if you see something.
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Mayor Tishaura Jones makes emotional plea while visiting site of deadly school shooting
Devastating. Traumatic. Those are the two words St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones used to describe a deadly school shooting.
St. Louis forecast: Rainy and cool Tuesday
An approaching area of low pressure will bring rain for much of the day on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder.
RV fire spreads, damages 3 stores in Waterloo, Illinois
Business owners in Waterloo are left picking up the pieces after a fire just after 2 a.m. on Park Street in Waterloo. Officials are working to find a cause.
Wellness Wednesday: Sisters share their experience with Signature Orthopedics & Dr. Christopher Palmer
ST. LOUIS — This Wellness Wednesday, we're focusing on two sisters, Lianne Hetzel and Dawn Bex, both who chose Dr. Christopher Palmer to do their knee surgery after suffering from torn meniscuses. Lianne Hetzel currently works for Signature Orthopedics alongside Dr. Palmer. "I work for Signature Orthopedics and have...
Centene no longer naming rights sponsor for St. Louis City SC stadium
ST. LOUIS — When the gates finally open for St. Louis City SC's inaugural season downtown in 2023, fans won't be walking into "Centene Stadium". The club announced on Tuesday that the Centene Corporation would no longer be the stadium naming-rights sponsor and that the stadium would be called CITYPARK going forward.
Career Central: SLATE Youth Jobs
The St. Louis agency on Training and Employment known as SLATE provides job training. They also offer long-term career planning assistance.
Weather First forecast: Storms moving out of the area after widespread rainfall throughout the day
Parts of the St. Louis area got as much as three inches of rain. The next rain chance is expected this weekend.
Letter shows Hazelwood School District knew of radioactive testing request at Jana Elementary since 2016
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President for Jana Elementary School, Ashley Bernaugh, and the entire school association are demanding transparency from the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Hazelwood School District (HSD). This is after she has spent years asking for...
Weather First forecast: Rainy, temperatures rise
The rain showers end Tuesday night east of St. Louis. On Halloween, the temperature will be 65 degrees.
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
Missouri Botanical Garden: Spirits in the Garden
ST. LOUIS — As you are making those weekend plans, our Show Me St. Louis team wants you to have all the spooky options!. The Missouri Botanical Garden is hosting their "Spirits in the Garden" outdoor event, this Friday, rain or shine!. The All Hallows' Eve celebration includes sample...
Travel Tuesday: Planning your winter escape
ST. LOUIS — Families are looking ahead to find the best destinations for their next winter escape. But what about Snowbirds looking to stay warm this holiday season?. Travel expert for Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels.com, Melanie Fish shares the best destinations for your next winter escape. Download the Vrbo...
'Time for Dinner' is a great solution to age old question, 'What's for dinner?'
ST. LOUIS — When it comes to spooky, you can add 'cooking' to the equation. Sometimes, throwing together a healthy, nutritious option can come with quite a headache. Now, one local business is taking the stress out of dinner for you!. Time for Dinner is a premier meal prep...
Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction
ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store. We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!. Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. The family...
