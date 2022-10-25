ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Mac Jones Takes High Road, Backs Patriots’ QB Plan After Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — If Mac Jones was miffed by his removal from Monday night’s New England Patriots loss, he didn’t show it postgame. Jones, who played three series before giving way to rookie backup Bailey Zappe, said he was aware of and on board with head coach Bill Belichick’s unorthodox plan to play both quarterbacks against the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks

In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Klay Thompson, Warriors hope to keep cool vs. Heat

Klay Thompson will get an opportunity to rebound from a rare embarrassing moment when the Golden State Warriors entertain the Miami Heat in San Francisco on Thursday night. Irritated by a poor shooting night, and like many teammates, a disparity in foul calls, Thompson came away the loser in a verbal encounter with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in the third quarter of the Warriors’ road game on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...

