3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
richlandsource.com
Springboro soars over Beavercreek
Springboro stormed to a second-game lead and cruised to a 3-1 win over Beavercreek in Ohio girls volleyball on October 26. Recently on October 22, Springboro squared off with Riverside Stebbins in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kalida posts win at Spencerville's expense
Saddled up and ready to go, Kalida spurred past Spencerville 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 26. Kalida opened with a 2-1 advantage over Spencerville through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Beavercreek posts stop sign on Miamisburg's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Beavercreek as it shut out Miamisburg 1-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 24. Beavercreek opened with a 1-0 advantage over Miamisburg through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Grove City Christian counts the overtimes and a victory over Columbus Tree of Life Christian
This clash finally finished when Grove City Christian eclipsed Columbus Tree of Life Christian 1-0 in extra time in Ohio boys soccer on October 26. Neither squad could muster goals in the first overtime period.
AES Ohio: Power restored in Beavercreek
AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.
miamivalleytoday.com
First Round Football Playoff Preview
The Troy football team will face a familiar foe Friday night when they open Division II, Region 8 playoff action by hosting Anderson at 7 p.m. The Trojans, 7-3, have a 1-2 record against the Raptors, 5-5, in recent years. Troy beat Anderson in 2016 — since then Anderson has...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers were without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 180 customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m. Outages are being reported in the following counties:. Greene County: 4. Montgomery County: 89. Preble County:...
momcollective.com
Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield is Open!
Thank you so much to the staff at Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio for hosting part of our team and their families during their Grand Re-Opening Event!. Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio recently had its Grand Re-Opening, and they invited some of the moms on the team and their families to celebrate. Read on below for their reviews on the experience AND for the fun photos they got of their little ones in the place “where a kid can be a kid!”
Daily Advocate
One seed Versailles advances in volleyball playoffs
BROOKVILLE — Versailles High School volleyball swept another opponent in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22. They defeated Greeneview High School at Brookville High School, 3-0. Head Coach Liz McNeilan said she could tell her team was energized for the team before the first serve. “When...
Airline Dairy Creme sold to owners of popular ice truck
“It’s a bittersweet moment because it’s been such a joy and privilege to serve our loyal, faithful customers," Suthers said.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
wfft.com
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
