Veterans Voices: Honored after making the ultimate sacrifice
ANDERSON, Mo. — A young soldier, killed in action, just at the beginning of his military career. This year, the McDonald County High School graduate is given a special honor by his hometown, for his ultimate sacrifice. “Decided, you know what, maybe I owe the young man something so,...
NEO A&M College awarded Department of Education grant
MIAMI, Okla. — The United States Department of Education has awarded Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College cooperative funding under the Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions (NASNTI) program. The NASNTI program provides grants and related assistance to Native American-serving, nontribal institutions to improve and expand their capacity to serve Native American and low-income students.
Coloring book produced in Pittsburg wins award
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Something designed in Pittsburg has earned statewide recognition; a coloring book. It’s called, “Gus the Gorilla Explores Southeast Kansas”, and recently won first place in this year’s “Travel Industry Association of Kansas” marketing awards. The book was produced by “Explore...
JHS hosts Thursday’s community trunk-or-treat
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Student Council will host a trunk-or-treat event for the community. The event will be held at the high school, located at 2104 Indiana Avenue. The community is invited to attend Thursday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Several representatives from...
Missouri man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing
SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson […]
“Jobs for America’s Graduates” members initiated in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School students were initiated Tuesday into the school’s “JAG” program, or “Jobs for America’s Graduates.”. “This also focuses on our five different kinds of groups that we specialize in. Ranging from being a social committee or social awareness all the way to civic awareness. So our students know like what it also what it means to be a part of a community and what the community issues are,” said Janet Parker-Spain, JAG Specialist.
Joplin history celebrated through art
JOPLIN, Mo. — From founding fathers to timeless architecture. It’s all in the spotlight through an artistic take on Joplin’s almost 150-year history. It’s a lesson in history and art with a focus on Joplin’s past. “Like this baseball player, I read about him. And...
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
“Big Pumpkin Lab” is now a tradition at Steadley Elementary
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Gourd” news! 3rd graders at Steadley Elementary participated in their “Big Pumpkin Lab” today. They estimated the height and weight of pumpkins, the number of ribs each one had, as well as the number of seeds inside each one, before they got inside of them.
McKinley Elementary School students attend the “Champs Anatomy Academy”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Future doctors from KCU Joplin headed up the “Champs Anatomy Academy” at Mckinley Elementary School. About 40 fifth graders learned about things like medical terms, nutrition, or even how organs work. This is part of a partnership between KCU and the school district. “Some...
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
Internet upgrades for Carl Junction on the way
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Construction is about to begin on a multi-million dollar project in Carl Junction. “We will be getting a fiber optic system throughout town,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator. Something Steve Lawver has been looking forward to for years. “Better connectivity, higher speeds, a...
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Mitchell’s Drug Stores
Tim Mitchell of Mitchell’s Drug Stores in Neosho corners Howie to give him his annual flu shot! He also tells viewers how they can make an appointment to get their own flu shot today.
Historic church tour in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Community members got a chance to see the inside of a historic Carthage church. This two-story church is located in downtown Carthage at the corner of South Main and East 11th Street. Established in 1892, the church has had many different names and served many denominations and purposes.
The story of the Joplin or Tri-State Spook Light: The history, folklore, and theories behind this mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing, or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
