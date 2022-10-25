Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
Rochester Beats Urbana To Advance To Sectional Championship
Darren Booth’s one goal 90 seconds into the second half was the difference. Rochester beat Urbana 1-0 on Wednesday evening to advance to the 2A Chatham sectional championship on Friday at 5 pm. Aidan Hughes preserved the shutout in goal.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Decatur MacArthur Generals
Decatur MacArthur will head into the 5A playoffs this season with a 5-4 record and will travel to Peoria on Saturday. Head coach Derek Spates spoke with us about what he’s seeing from Peoria and how his team is looking forward to this weekend.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Jacksonville Crimsons
Jacksonville enters the 5A postseason with a 6-3 record and a 9 seed in the south bracket. Mark Grounds talks about the Crimsons and what the expectations are. Jacksonville will travel to play Metamora (6-3) on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
channel1450.com
Cardinals Control Cyclones To Advance To 2A Regional Title Game
Pleasant Plains beat Sacred Heart Griffin 25-16, 25-16 in the 2A Athens regional semifinal on Tuesday night. The Cardinals play PORTA on Thursday for the regional title.
channel1450.com
Bluejays Beat Warriors To Reach 2A Regional Title Game
The PORTA Bluejays rallied in the third set to advance to the 2A Athens regional championship game. PORTA beat Athens 25-15, 16-25, 25-20 and will play Pleasant Plains on Thursday for the regional title.
channel1450.com
The Download with DP Ep 18 – Jim Ruppert
A mountain lion in Springfield? DP discusses that before Six with Sauce – Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker talks loss to LSU and the two weeks ahead with a trip to Texas A&M and a big game with Alabama. DP breaks down the playoff outlook for volleyball, soccer and football in the coming week and Jim Ruppert talks CS8 football and Sangamo stats.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: North Mac Panthers
North Mac enters the 2A postseason with an 8-1 record and a 5 seed in the south bracket. Patrick Bowman talks about the Panthers and what the expectations are. North Mac will host Fairfield (6-3) out of the Black Diamond conference on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
WAND TV
Mountain lion detected near western side of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield residents living west of Veterans Parkway are being notified of a mountain lion in the area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that researchers have been tracking a mountain lion, or cougar, near the western edge of the city. The animal has been tracked via a GPS collar and has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska. There were no reported issues as it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
WAND TV
Lightning strike believed to have caused garage fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage is believed to have been set on fire by a strike of lightning in Springfield Tuesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called out to the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail around 9:40 p.m. The homeowners shut off the electric and propane to...
Comments / 0