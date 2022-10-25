ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IL

channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Decatur MacArthur Generals

Decatur MacArthur will head into the 5A playoffs this season with a 5-4 record and will travel to Peoria on Saturday. Head coach Derek Spates spoke with us about what he’s seeing from Peoria and how his team is looking forward to this weekend.
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Jacksonville Crimsons

Jacksonville enters the 5A postseason with a 6-3 record and a 9 seed in the south bracket. Mark Grounds talks about the Crimsons and what the expectations are. Jacksonville will travel to play Metamora (6-3) on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

The Download with DP Ep 18 – Jim Ruppert

A mountain lion in Springfield? DP discusses that before Six with Sauce – Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker talks loss to LSU and the two weeks ahead with a trip to Texas A&M and a big game with Alabama. DP breaks down the playoff outlook for volleyball, soccer and football in the coming week and Jim Ruppert talks CS8 football and Sangamo stats.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: North Mac Panthers

North Mac enters the 2A postseason with an 8-1 record and a 5 seed in the south bracket. Patrick Bowman talks about the Panthers and what the expectations are. North Mac will host Fairfield (6-3) out of the Black Diamond conference on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
VIRDEN, IL
WAND TV

Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WAND TV

Mountain lion detected near western side of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield residents living west of Veterans Parkway are being notified of a mountain lion in the area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that researchers have been tracking a mountain lion, or cougar, near the western edge of the city. The animal has been tracked via a GPS collar and has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska. There were no reported issues as it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield

A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Yard waste program announced

Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
B100

One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois

A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
DAVENPORT, IA
WCIA

Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

One dead in fatal crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend

Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
ARTHUR, IL

