richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington baffles Ashtabula Edgewood
Alliance Marlington corralled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory at Alliance Marlington High on October 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 22, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Struthers in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Kirtland dominates Mineral Ridge in convincing showing
Kirtland swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mineral Ridge 3-1 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 26. Recently on October 22, Kirtland squared off with Warren Champion in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn earns solid win over Steubenville
New Concord John Glenn pushed past Steubenville for a 4-2 win on October 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. New Concord John Glenn stormed in front of Steubenville 4-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland tames Fairview Park Fairview's offense
Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 1-0 shutout of Fairview Park Fairview in Ohio boys soccer action on October 25. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe counts the overtimes and a victory over Kirtland
This clash finally finished when Wickliffe eclipsed Kirtland 1-0 in extra time in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first overtime period.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: North Canton Hoover doesn't allow Eastlake North a point
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra North Canton Hoover followed in snuffing Eastlake North's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe holds off Columbiana Crestview
Wickliffe showed its poise to outlast a game Columbiana Crestview squad for a 2-1 victory on October 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Abracadabra: New Philadelphia makes East Liverpool's offense disappear
New Philadelphia's defense kept East Liverpool under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. The first half gave New Philadelphia a 1-0 lead over East Liverpool.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
New assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.
richlandsource.com
Painesville Harvey tames Hubbard's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Painesville Harvey's 2-0 blanking of Hubbard in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 11, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Chagrin Falls renders Aurora's offense pointless
No worries, Chagrin Falls' defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 1-0 shutout of Aurora during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. The first half gave Chagrin Falls a 1-0 lead over Aurora.
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Bond set for men accused in Lake Erie fishing tournament scandal
A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges of cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month.
