Salem, OH

richlandsource.com

Alliance Marlington baffles Ashtabula Edgewood

Alliance Marlington corralled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory at Alliance Marlington High on October 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 22, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Struthers in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full...
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland tames Fairview Park Fairview's offense

Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 1-0 shutout of Fairview Park Fairview in Ohio boys soccer action on October 25. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Wickliffe holds off Columbiana Crestview

Wickliffe showed its poise to outlast a game Columbiana Crestview squad for a 2-1 victory on October 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first half.
WICKLIFFE, OH
richlandsource.com

Painesville Harvey tames Hubbard's offense

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Painesville Harvey's 2-0 blanking of Hubbard in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 11, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH

