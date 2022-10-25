ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Coast News

City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MY SPACE & EARLY LEARNING CENTER OFFERS CHILDCARE AND EVENT SPACE IN LEMON GROVE

October 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) --East County Magazine visited the “My Space & Early Learning Time” center in Lemon Grove, where owner Onika Miller gave a tour around her new childcare business. There are a total of seven spaces for ages ranging from newborns to children up to five years old, as well as children ages six to eight years old with developmental delays. The spaces have all the necessary toys for children of each age group.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined

The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
POWAY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market

City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa

10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Encinitas parents debate drag shows for school children

On September 12 Encinitas Union School District sent an email to all district parents advertising a “family-friendly” drag show for their kids, setting off a month-long firestorm of complaints that led to a protest at the district board meeting October 11. The subject line read “School Announcements and...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA

