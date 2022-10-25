Read full article on original website
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
eastcountymagazine.org
MY SPACE & EARLY LEARNING CENTER OFFERS CHILDCARE AND EVENT SPACE IN LEMON GROVE
October 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) --East County Magazine visited the “My Space & Early Learning Time” center in Lemon Grove, where owner Onika Miller gave a tour around her new childcare business. There are a total of seven spaces for ages ranging from newborns to children up to five years old, as well as children ages six to eight years old with developmental delays. The spaces have all the necessary toys for children of each age group.
‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined
The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
eastcountymagazine.org
My Space & Early Learning Center
San Diego Business Journal
La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market
City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
onscene.tv
Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa
10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
pacificsandiego.com
Is South Bay birria taqueria the No. 1 taco shop in America? Yelp reviewers say yes
For the past 17 years, Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South Bay border community of Nestor has been one the area’s best-kept secrets. Not anymore. Two weeks ago, Yelp.com named Fernandez restaurant No. 1 on its 2022 list of the 100 best taco spots in America. The rankings...
Multi-Million Dollar California Lottery Ticket Expiring Soon: Is It Yours?
Here are the winning numbers, and how much the ticket is worth.
Restaurant Owner says flies from Del Mar Race Track stables infest her property
Some restaurant owners located near the Del Mar Racetrack say the flies are worse than ever. Pam Schwartz is the co-founder of Ranch 45 on Via De La Valle, directly across from the stables.
Coast News
Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project
OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
San Diego weekly Reader
Encinitas parents debate drag shows for school children
On September 12 Encinitas Union School District sent an email to all district parents advertising a “family-friendly” drag show for their kids, setting off a month-long firestorm of complaints that led to a protest at the district board meeting October 11. The subject line read “School Announcements and...
Candidate forum hosted for Chula Vista mayoral race at local library
A spirited debate happening in Chula Vista for the mayoral race as a forum’s held for the public to ask questions ahead of the midterm elections.
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
kusi.com
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
