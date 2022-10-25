Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit
An injured Port Washington police officer ran after two men prosecutors say took off from their vehicle during a pursuit, sprinting across all four lanes of I-43 before they were arrested on multiple charges. One was found hiding his head in a plastic planter.
wearegreenbay.com
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' mother wants to 'curl up and die' after verdict
Dawn Woods spoke with FOX6 News in the hours after a Waukesha County jury convicted her son on 76 charges for murdering six people and injuring more than 60 others in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Nov. 21, 2021. Woods referred to her son as a “caged bird” and said she hopes the case will raise awareness of mental illness.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chase and Lincoln homicide; man dies at hospital, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Chase and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspects struck the victim and stole his vehicle. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries at the hospital on Oct. 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Racine County man found safe
RACINE, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for Paul Schwalenberg has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original Silver Alert notice is available below. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Paul Schwalenberg, who was last seen midday Wednesday, Oct. 26 leaving his residence on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks verdict: Waukesha's blue lights return, community responds
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26 on all counts he faced in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Following the much-awaited verdict, a resurgence of the "Waukesha Strong" movement was seen across the city. Since the parade attack, blue lights have become a symbol of that strength and togetherness; victims and families are asking everyone to keep their blue lights on Wednesday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car thieves caused 'a lot of destruction for 1 vehicle,' owner says
For a group of Milwaukee car thieves, getting into their target Kia wasn’t much of a problem, but getting out of the lot was. Surveillance shows their dedication left quite a bit of destruction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire investigation; 6 dead each had gunshot wound
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police said Monday, Oct. 24 that all six people – including four children – found dead after an apartment fire last week had been shot. One of the six, a man, appears to have shot himself. Police Chief Torin Misko said investigators found a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
