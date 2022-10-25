Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Best Electric Vehicles of 2022: Top 4 EV Models Recommended By Expert Websites
When you think of electric vehicles, the first thing that comes to mind may be an extensive list of pricey SUVs and crossovers. So is making the switch to electric a possibility for those looking for affordable, compact options as well? With more and more known brands developing with their own spin on the eco-friendly cars, which electric vehicles are the best for those looking for something relatively budget-friendly?
Urgent recall for 75,000 Audi & Volkswagens over engine problems – warning signs to look for & list of cars affected
AN urgent recall has been issued by Audi and Volkswagen due to a potentially dangerous flaw inherent in several cars that may lead to engine failure. Up to 75,000 vehicles sold are at risk for this possibly life-threatening issue with the cars. The 2021, 2022, and 2023 Audi Q5s and...
topgear.com
Volkswagen ID4 Family Pro Performance - long term review
Life with a Volkswagen ID.4: problems with the software. VW continues to cover itself in disgrace with shoddy software and connectivity. Actually things started well with the ID.4: it was easy to connect the car to its remote phone app, called WeConnect ID. It let the phone scan the VIN tag, and then linked to me via a barcode displayed on the car's touchscreen. I didn't have to make long calls to the dealer, as I had to with several previous connected cars – Mini, BMW, Jaguar, Cupra.
6 Reasons You’ll Want to Drive the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
What does the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas offer? Here are six things you'll like about this three-row SUV. The post 6 Reasons You’ll Want to Drive the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevy Bolt's huge sales prove America is craving a cheap electric car
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race
For years, one carmaker has stood out as the leader for electric vehicles: Tesla. But the company now faces a growing slate of deep-pocketed competitors, including General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, looking to disrupt its market dominance. More than a dozen new electric vehicles are set to hit the market...
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
teslarati.com
Ford teases next-gen EVs as it bids farewell to an ICE staple
Ford Motor Company executives teased the arrival of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicle projects as it bid farewell to the Ford Fiesta, a staple vehicle in its ICE unit. Ford Model e Europe unit director Martin Sander shared today that the automaker would eliminate the Ford Fiesta from its...
NASDAQ
Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.
Gear Patrol
Massive Toyota Strategy Shift Could Delay Some Cool New EVs
Toyota has been one of the most vocally skeptical EV car brands. But the brand made a giant about-face late last year, releasing a smorgasbord of new EV projects to whet automotive enthusiasts' appetites. And according to a Reuters report, Toyota is considering another major transition that could pivot the brand further toward EV production.
5 Things to Know Before Buying the 2022 Genesis G80
See what's important to know about the 2022 Genesis G80. Unique features could make or break the new Genesis G80. The post 5 Things to Know Before Buying the 2022 Genesis G80 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Shines In Bjørn's Banana Box Test
The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz (5-seat version) was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland, who first took it for the humorous banana box test to check the cargo potential. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a large, all-electric van, although with a pretty short front so there is no frunk (front trunk).
theenergymix.com
Renewable Electricity May Soon Cost U.S. Buyers Next to Nothing
Solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the United States could be signed for less than one cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding, concludes an analysis by investment banking giant Crédit Suisse. “There may be solar power projects whose levelized cost of electricity (LCOE)...
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
electrek.co
The sounds of a Tesla: A guide to sounds your electric car makes
Tesla has produced a new guide to familiarize yourself with the sounds that its electric cars make. Even though EVs are quieter than gasoline-powered vehicles, it doesn’t mean they are noiseless. Electric cars not only reduce pollution from harmful emissions at the tailpipe, but they also reduce noise pollution.
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0