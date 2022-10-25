Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
buzzfeednews.com
A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face
On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested
So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
Man wanted for questioning in murders of four men found dismembered in Oklahoma river is arrested in Florida
A person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a statement. Mr Kennedy was named a person of interest in the killings of four friends who were found dismembered in a river over the weekend, a week after they went missing. The victims have been identified as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. They were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home...
AOL Corp
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence
Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord
A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
A narcotics investigation launched last month has resulted in one of the largest narcotics seizures in Atlanta Police De...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
The Hollywood Gossip
Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
thebrag.com
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast
Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on charges...
KFOX 14
Texas woman found guilty of killing pregnant woman and taking unborn baby out of her womb
A disturbing story out of Texas, where a woman was found guilty of capital murder for killing a pregnant woman and taking the unborn baby out of her womb. Taylor Parker entered to the courtroom accused in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child Braxlyn, but Parker left the court as a convicted killer.
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
iheart.com
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0