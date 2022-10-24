Stanford football offering ‘free trial’ to BYU game

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) drops back during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. | Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Stanford football’s attendance has been sparse this year, to say the least, with plenty of seats available at the 50,424-seat Stanford Stadium with the Cardinal sitting at 3-4 overall and at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings with a 1-4 conference record.

The Cardinal are trying everything to get better attendance for their final two home games against Washington State and BYU and boost 2023 season ticket sales.

Stanford’s “Give and Get” program offers free tickets to the Cardinal’s games against Washington State and BYU if you sign up for 2023 season tickets. However, you can cancel those 2023 season tickets — the first payment is in January 2023 and no deposit is required on sign-up — with no fee after the final two games of the 2022 season, making those Washington State and BYU tickets completely free.

“Decide that next year’s plan isn’t right for you. No sweat; you can cancel anytime this year. It’s truly a free trial for the 2022 season,” a press release from Stanford read.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of signing up for 2023 season tickets only to later cancel, you won’t have to pay too much for the BYU game. Seats start at $16 each on StubHub.