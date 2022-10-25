ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway launches public transportation; $2 anywhere in the city

By Neale Zeringue
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. — If you cannot find a ride to get where you need to go in Conway, you have a new option. Monday, the city of colleges started offering public transportation for its citizens.

Conway elected officials have been working with Rock Region Metro to develop a system since 2018. Conway surpassed a population of 50,000 people a few years ago making it eligible for federal public transit funds which led to the continuous service becoming available.

“Pay two dollars and get basically anywhere in Conway. You can’t beat that with a fork,” said the Metro Connect driver as reporter Neale Zeringue boarded one of Conway’s two vans Monday.

Partnering with Rock Region Metro, people now can go anywhere in city limits. The cost is just $2.00 per trip, per person, and until November 20 each trip is free to gauge interest.

The cost-conscious convenience is a big help for college students like University of Central Arkansas (UCA) sophomore Nathan Taylor who regularly rides his bike across UCA’s campus but also into the city.

“Just around UCA, they have the joke that UCA stands for under construction always, so Conway is growing,” Taylor said. “I didn’t know it was free, and yeah, I’ll definitely try it out,”

Each bus is equipped with a bike rack and wheelchair access to make sure anyone interested can take a seat.

This operation is a first for Conway and for Rock Region Metro. Conway has never had a public transit service like this before, and Rock Region Metro has never offered a continuous service outside of Pulaski County.

According to Rock Region Metro Director of Public Engagement Becca Green, “It really lays the foundation for possibly in the future maybe making a corridor where we have an express route that runs between Conway and Little Rock.”

The eight-seat van service was picked over a traditional bus route because the smaller vehicles can navigate every street, unlike a 40-foot bus. Two vans are running from 6 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday through Saturday at launch.

There is a possibility of adding a third bus, but it depends on demand and how much Conway is willing to fund beyond their grant match currently being paid for with COVID relief funds.

Starting a trip is much like other rideshares. Download the TransLoc app to schedule your pick-up location and destination. You can also schedule the date and time of your trip but the default is ASAP. For non-smartphone users call 501-375-6717 for the same service.

Assuming there are 100 trips a day, wait times are expected to be around 20 minutes with a travel time of fewer than 30 minutes.

Taylor said he’s excited about what the vans can do, not just for him but for the environment.

“It’s just an amazing thing for the city. The city is growing. Little Rock has public transport. I think it’s time for Conway to have it. The traffic is awful,” Taylor lamented.

The driver reporter Neale Zeringue rode with Thursday said all his customers were taking pictures with the van and calling the service long overdue on its first day.

“This is something good for the city of Conway, so here’s hoping they enjoy it as much as we love being here transporting them,” the driver concluded.

