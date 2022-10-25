Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
WLUC
Drive-thru clinic set up at Marquette County Transit Authority
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 were available at the Marquette County Transit Authority Wednesday afternoon. With the flu season getting underway, the Marquette County Health Department Community Health Director (MCHD), Brianna Mileski said pop-up clinics like the one at Marq-Tran are vital to make sure people are up to date on both flu and COVID-19 shots.
UPMATTERS
Marquette Police urge safer parking near NTN South Trails
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Noquemanon Trail Network South Trails are a destination for bikers, hikers, and others looking for outdoor recreation. An increase in activity means more people looking for parking and some people getting creative and making their own spots. The area is within city limits and that means Marquette Parking Enforcement can and has issued tickets.
WLUC
1,536-pound pumpkin on display in Dickinson County
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Trevarthen did not grow the 1,536-pound pumpkin in his front lawn, but he got it at a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers competition. “After the competition, I walked around I talked to all the people and got to know them. Luke Bonde, who grew the pumpkin said I could have this pumpkin,” Trevarthen said.
WLUC
Preparations begin for Marquette laser light show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year now, the Ore Dock in Marquette will be lit up for the holidays. Travel Marquette is partnering with Fresh Coast Light Lab to light up the Ore Dock. Starting on Thanksgiving Eve from 6-9 p.m., colorful holiday-themed images will be projected onto the Ore Dock. The CEO of Travel Marquette, Susan Estler said there is a lot of planning that goes into making this happen.
Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty
A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
WLUC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
WLUC
Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of VFW Post 5670 say they have seen a tremendous amount of community support to repair their roof before winter. The post raised $10,000 toward a portion of the roof; they even received a donation from Germany. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to get done. Volunteers are needed to help put on shingles this Saturday at 9 a.m. More donations are required to fix the other part of the roof.
WLUC
Superior Health Foundation grants over $739,000 to UP nonprofits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) awarded 27 UP nonprofits and businesses with grant money during a ceremony on Wednesday night at the Marquette Holiday Inn. The SHF gave over $739,000 to health care groups, mental health care groups and groups combatting food insecurity. “We play an...
WLUC
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
WLUC
Higher Love Houghton dispensary celebrates 1 year of business
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton cannabis provider Higher Love celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday. Higher Love has other branches in Marquette, Crystal Falls, Munising and Ironwood. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving all of the staff in commemoration of the anniversary. There were sales on...
wnmufm.org
Humboldt crash injures Florence, Wisconsin man
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, MI— A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Humboldt Township Tuesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:20 p.m. on M-95 just south of County Road FH. A minivan driven by a Florence, Wisconsin man was northbound when it crossed the centerline. The vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and hit a tree.
WLUC
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
WLUC
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming accused of the killing of his roommate in 2019 reached its third day Wednesday. Jason Sadowski is charged with first-degree homicide, for allegedly murdering his former roommate, Timothy Mozader, three years ago. Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution called Michigan State Police Trooper...
Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 24-foot sailboat from choppy Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – A U.S. Coast Guard crew in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula rescued a wayward sailboat from Lake Superior. The rescue of the 24-foot sailboat occurred on Monday morning near Marquette. Crews from USCG Station Marquette responded to an area just off Cinder Pond Marina to find the...
WLUC
Marquette prepares for safe Halloween
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Halloween spirit is in the air with celebrations in the City of Marquette happening on Saturday and Monday. Halloween hours in the city are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown areas and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the residential area.
WLUC
MTU hosts two-day Indigenous Knowledges Symposium
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Researchers, community members, government agency staff and more filled the Michigan Tech University (MTU) Ballroom Monday morning. The goal is to provide a better understanding of Indigenous knowledge and practices to attendees. It is part of a two-day Indigenous Knowledges Symposium. The event is a part...
