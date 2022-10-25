Read full article on original website
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
goodmorningamerica.com
Easy, cozy slow cooker recipes from buffalo chicken to lasagna
What better time of year than fall and winter to start getting hearty and healthy ingredients to create simple, satisfying meals that cook low and slow until ready to serve. "Good Morning America" tapped a handful of food bloggers and recipe developers to share their most popular dishes that have made their Instagram followers hungry with just a post and don't require hours of undivided attention in front of the stove or oven.
Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe
Quiche is a classic dish to add to any breakfast spread or brunch party. Here, we are creating a quick and easy crustless spinach version. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices recommends this option for those looking for a lighter quiche. "Eliminating the crust is going to decrease the saturated fat and calories per slice," she says.
The Daily South
Classic Make-Ahead Macaroni And Cheese
Take away some of the stress of holiday cooking with a make-ahead macaroni and cheese this year. Assembled the night before, all there is left to do on the day of is to toss together the breadcrumb topping, and bake. A blend of fontina and Monterey Jack, both super melty...
Farm and Dairy
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Garlic Roasted Cauliflower
This super simple Garlic Roasted Cauliflower is the perfect flavor-packed, healthy side dish for any meal. Ready to serve in 45 minutes!. This easy garlic roasted cauliflower is as easy as it is delicious! And makes a perfect side to any meal. In this roasted cauliflower tutorial, we’re teaching you how to roast the perfect cauliflower with just a few simple ingredients.
