Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal investigations into public spending on the failing water system in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital city are a test of President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity, one of his congressional allies told hundreds of people at a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Clean, Safe, Drinkable Water’: Jackson Town Hall Gives Update on Complaint Against State
JACKSON, Miss.—On Monday evening, New Hope Baptist Church’s sanctuary resembled a Sunday morning church service, but instead of gathering to hear scripture, citizens from across the capital city gathered for a town hall meeting on the Jackson water crisis. More than 100 people attended the meeting to discuss the NAACP’s Title VI Complaint against the State of Mississippi and how it disseminated federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Sand Hills Express
EPA: “All options are on the table” for Jackson’s water system
▶ Watch Video: EPA chief on Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis: “Government has failed the city”. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says “all options are on the table” when it comes to a possible federal takeover of the water system in Jackson, Mississippi. “It’s hard...
WLBT
Jackson City Council votes to extend consultants’ contracts amid talks to modify sewer consent decree
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is extending the contracts with its consent decree program managers, but only for another six months. A consent decree is an agreed order handed down by a federal judge, that includes mandates for bringing the system into compliance with federal law. Tuesday,...
WLBT
Hinds Co. juvenile justice center no longer under federal court order, officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a decade after it was put in place, a federal court order governing Hinds County’s juvenile justice center is being lifted. On October 13, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel P. Jordan agreed to terminate the consent decree governing the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center without prejudice.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
WLBT
No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water. Some residents on Decelle Street in...
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens
When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
WLBT
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announces business is soaring
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, passenger numbers are at a 10-year high. They say airline partners American, Delta, Southwest, and United handled over 1.2 million passengers during the fiscal year that ended September 30th. These numbers are the highest since 2012 and outpace the post-COVID growth at most U.S. airports.
WLBT
Two dilapidated downtown structures set for demolition following Jackson Council vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dilapidated structures just a short distance from Jackson’s multimillion-dollar convention center are set to be torn down. Tuesday, the city council approved a $47,755 contract with Love Trucking Co. to demolish buildings at 220 and 226 W. Pascagoula St. Under terms of the agreement,...
Vicksburg Post
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army
Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
WLBT
Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Comments / 4