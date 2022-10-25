ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘Clean, Safe, Drinkable Water’: Jackson Town Hall Gives Update on Complaint Against State

JACKSON, Miss.—On Monday evening, New Hope Baptist Church’s sanctuary resembled a Sunday morning church service, but instead of gathering to hear scripture, citizens from across the capital city gathered for a town hall meeting on the Jackson water crisis. More than 100 people attended the meeting to discuss the NAACP’s Title VI Complaint against the State of Mississippi and how it disseminated federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
JACKSON, MS
Sand Hills Express

EPA: “All options are on the table” for Jackson’s water system

▶ Watch Video: EPA chief on Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis: “Government has failed the city”. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says “all options are on the table” when it comes to a possible federal takeover of the water system in Jackson, Mississippi. “It’s hard...
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water. Some residents on Decelle Street in...
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens

When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announces business is soaring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, passenger numbers are at a 10-year high. They say airline partners American, Delta, Southwest, and United handled over 1.2 million passengers during the fiscal year that ended September 30th. These numbers are the highest since 2012 and outpace the post-COVID growth at most U.S. airports.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army

Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
PORT GIBSON, MS
wtva.com

Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS

