thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
NBC Sports Chicago

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks

In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
