thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks
In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
WMUR.com
Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Patriots this Sunday, ESPN reports
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots this Sunday against the New York Jets, according to a new report from ESPN. A team source told ESPN's Field Yates that Mac Jones took about 90% of the first-team reps at practice on Wednesday and will be the team's starter.
