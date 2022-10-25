Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Houston woman was arrested late Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 10:40, Officer Armando Guerra observed a vehicle in the 1000 block of Prairie Lea Street operating with no rear tail lights and effected a traffic stop on it. Officer Guerra detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and had the driver, Mahawa Diane, 21 of Houston, step out. Once outside the vehicle, Officer Guerra observed Diane attempt to conceal an item, which he was able to recover. He noted that the vape pen Diane had contained THC Oil. Diane was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing.
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
fox44news.com
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
Natchitoches Times
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
KHOU
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say
Investigators released a description of the suspected armed robbers and their getaway car. Now, they're asking for the public's help in finding them.
KBTX.com
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane. According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
2 suspects wanted for robbing man in west Houston driveway after he drew money from ATM, HPD says
A man who was robbed outside his home says he believes he was followed home after drawing money from a Chase bank ATM.
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
fox26houston.com
Mistrial declared in AJ Armstrong retrial for capital murder of Bellaire parents
BELLAIRE, Texas - A mistrial has been declared in the case of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. who was accused capital murder in the shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. The jury began deliberating on Monday, and on Wednesday the jury sent a note to the...
Jury finds New Caney boat shop owner guilty of roommate's 2019 murder
A jury gave him the max sentence -- life in prison. The 58-year-old claimed the shooting was an accident, but officials said he had a history of threatening to kill people.
fox26houston.com
Robert Solis sentenced to death for killing Harris Co. Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON - A jury has sentenced the man charged with killing a Harris County deputy during a traffic stop, to death. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the verdict was made Wednesday, to sentence Solis to death. This comes nearly 10 days after he was found guilty of Deputy Dhaliwal's murder.
