A Houston woman was arrested late Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 10:40, Officer Armando Guerra observed a vehicle in the 1000 block of Prairie Lea Street operating with no rear tail lights and effected a traffic stop on it. Officer Guerra detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and had the driver, Mahawa Diane, 21 of Houston, step out. Once outside the vehicle, Officer Guerra observed Diane attempt to conceal an item, which he was able to recover. He noted that the vape pen Diane had contained THC Oil. Diane was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO