It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO