Saint Paul, MN

MedicalXpress

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
KEYC

RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota

ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
MANKATO, MN
tcbmag.com

‘Stressed and Desperate:’ Behind Minnesota’s Child Care Crisis

Dawn Uribe, owner of Mis Amigos Spanish Immersion Preschool in Hopkins, has had to make some hard choices amid an ongoing worker shortage in the child care industry. “I want our teachers to have a workable, livable wage, and I’m trying to make it so that our teachers can get paid like elementary school teachers,” she said. “That means that we have to charge our parents a lot of money, and that prices some of our families out.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to know

MINNEAPOLIS -- A common respiratory virus that can make it difficult for children to breathe is straining hospitals right now.The number of Twin Cities kids requiring care nearly tripled over the last four weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. In May, 3-week-old Hayden contracted RSV, and then pneumonia. Her mother Sarah said things took a turn quickly after she noticed her daughter was having trouble breathing and running a fever."I was in panic mode, it was terrifying. We didn't even think to go to a hospital in network, it was 'let's get to the closest hospital,'" Hansen...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper

(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
shsoutherner.net

Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools

The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Amoxicillin shortage being felt in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just in time for a winter spike in illnesses, three major drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of the popular antibiotic, Amoxicillin. The medication is commonly used to treat bacterial infections, like ear infections, in kids. The majority of the supply problems were found to be in the liquid form of the medication.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE

