Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota schools are changing the equation for math education
ST PAUL, Minn. — The "Nation’s Report Card" shows that across the country, math scores saw their largest decrease ever. Minnesota saw its worst average score for in math for eighth graders in more than three decades. Saint Paul Public Schools are trying to change the equation for...
fox9.com
St. Paul nonprofit fighting to close achievement gap celebrates 6th anniversary with book giveaway
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Through promoting literacy and diversity in literature, a St. Paul nonprofit says that it's committed to closing the achievement gap. And they are doing it one book at a time. This Saturday, the Planting People, Growing Justice Leadership Institute is celebrating six years of...
MedicalXpress
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
KEYC
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
tcbmag.com
‘Stressed and Desperate:’ Behind Minnesota’s Child Care Crisis
Dawn Uribe, owner of Mis Amigos Spanish Immersion Preschool in Hopkins, has had to make some hard choices amid an ongoing worker shortage in the child care industry. “I want our teachers to have a workable, livable wage, and I’m trying to make it so that our teachers can get paid like elementary school teachers,” she said. “That means that we have to charge our parents a lot of money, and that prices some of our families out.”
RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to know
MINNEAPOLIS -- A common respiratory virus that can make it difficult for children to breathe is straining hospitals right now.The number of Twin Cities kids requiring care nearly tripled over the last four weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. In May, 3-week-old Hayden contracted RSV, and then pneumonia. Her mother Sarah said things took a turn quickly after she noticed her daughter was having trouble breathing and running a fever."I was in panic mode, it was terrifying. We didn't even think to go to a hospital in network, it was 'let's get to the closest hospital,'" Hansen...
DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
fox9.com
'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper
(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
fox9.com
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
fox9.com
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
1960s Palm Springs-style supper club opens as St. Paul edges toward pre-pandemic tourism numbers
ST PAUL, Minn. — On the corner of West Kellogg Boulevard and 7th Street in St. Paul, you're invited to step into the past. When you open the big, green, cushioned door of The Apostle Supper Club, you'll enter Palm Springs, circa the 1960s. "We want to take [guests]...
shsoutherner.net
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
Minnesota math and reading test scores hit lowest marks in decades
ST PAUL, Minn. — New data released Monday in the "Nation's Report Card" by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows standardized test scores in math and reading have declined sharply in Minnesota and nationwide. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
fox9.com
After years of wait, construction moving fast on Highland Bridge development project in St. Paul
The last truck rolled off the assembly line of St. Paul’s Ford plant in 2011. Years of demolition, clean-up, and planning for its redevelopment followed. And what is now sprouting up on that site has neighbors stunned.
fox9.com
Amoxicillin shortage being felt in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just in time for a winter spike in illnesses, three major drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of the popular antibiotic, Amoxicillin. The medication is commonly used to treat bacterial infections, like ear infections, in kids. The majority of the supply problems were found to be in the liquid form of the medication.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
fox9.com
Minnesota waterways falling to near-record lows as meaningful moisture stays away
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Despite the light rain earlier this week, the dry conditions in the Twin Cities and much of the southern half of the state continue to get worse. That's after one of the driest 5-month stretches on record, with little relief in sight. We are rounding...
