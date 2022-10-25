Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak
Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Adam Pelech each had two assists to help...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup
Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
Porterville Recorder
Kings and Jets take the ice in Western Conference action
Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets in Western Conference play. Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 at home last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals last...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Porterville Recorder
Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall while going 17-8-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last...
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks bring home skid into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop a four-game home losing streak. San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home last season....
Porterville Recorder
Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory
Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis
St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
N.Y. Rangers000—0 N.Y. Islanders012—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Pageau, Pulock), 8:44. Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Pelech, Barzal), 5:37. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 2 (Pelech, Pageau), 15:22. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 17-12-12_41. N.Y. Islanders 8-12-9_29. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Penalties_Ruhwedel, PIT (Delay of Game), 1:56; Lewis, CGY (Hooking), 15:40. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Penalties_Poulin,...
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich gets brutal injury update after recent absences
St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has missed each of the team’s last three games after picking up an injury in the season-opener against the Blue Jackets. With a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers looming on Wednesday night, the Blues announced that Buchnevich had been placed on injured reserve, meaning the team likely doesn’t expect him to be ready to suit up again any time soon.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
