St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has missed each of the team’s last three games after picking up an injury in the season-opener against the Blue Jackets. With a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers looming on Wednesday night, the Blues announced that Buchnevich had been placed on injured reserve, meaning the team likely doesn’t expect him to be ready to suit up again any time soon.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO