Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Mother of 17-month-old speaks out after Maplewood man charged in daughter's death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — "Go Jamari, go," can be heard in a cell-phone video showing happier times. "My baby was always happy from birth," said 17-month-old Jamari's mother. That's what she remembers most about her only daughter. "Even in the womb, she was always shy, always covering her face, when...
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing
A woman died after being struck by a driver in downtown Red Wing on Sunday. The incident was reported on the 400 block of West 3rd Street at 2:12 p.m., with responders arriving to find 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek in the road with "significant injuries." Red Wing Police Department says she...
Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Minnesota Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Getting Corn Out Of Boot
Luckily, no other injuries or property damage were reported.
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Victim's family reacts after verdict: RAW
Jawan Carroll was found guilty on all counts in connection to a shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub that left two people dead, including Charlie Johnson. Johnson's family was in court on Wednesday for the verdict, and they spoke after the verdict.
Jawan Carroll found guilty of murder
It took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find 25-year-old Jawan Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The initial alert...
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
Man accidentally shoots himself near corn pit in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man from Circle Pines accidentally shot himself near a corn pit in Brooklyn Park over the weekend.The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the Twin Cities Corn Maze Saturday.Police report that the man had a firearm on his hip, which he had a valid permit to carry. Witnesses told police that the man had either been in or near to the corn pit when he bent over to remove corn from his boots. That's when the firearm reportedly went off.He was taken to the hospital.There were children and families present at the time, although police say there was a minimal disturbance to the event itself. The incident remains under investigation. Investigators' findings will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to consider if charges should be filed.
Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say a shelter-in-place alert issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday was prompted by a 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family.The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and two more suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said. Police said the weapon used was not a firearm, and the victims suffered blunt force injuries.The alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."A tipster saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and alerted police, who took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.A spokesperson with Roseville schools confirmed schools were placed in lockout at the direction of Roseville police, due to an armed suspect in the area.Scheider said police don't yet know a motive for the attack and are "not aware of a police history at this address."
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning. According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.
'Shelter-in-place' alert about homicide suspect reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
A "shelter-in-place" alert from law enforcement warning of a pursuit of a teenage homicide suspect from Roseville lit up more cellphones in and around St. Paul than intended late Tuesday morning, officials said. The alert from the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center about the search for the 17-year-old male went...
Alejandro Saavedra sentenced for Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain. The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.
Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash
A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning. Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.
