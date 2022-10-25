ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

A woman died after being struck by a driver in downtown Red Wing on Sunday. The incident was reported on the 400 block of West 3rd Street at 2:12 p.m., with responders arriving to find 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek in the road with "significant injuries." Red Wing Police Department says she...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man accidentally shoots himself near corn pit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man from Circle Pines accidentally shot himself near a corn pit in Brooklyn Park over the weekend.The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the Twin Cities Corn Maze Saturday.Police report that the man had a firearm on his hip, which he had a valid permit to carry. Witnesses told police that the man had either been in or near to the corn pit when he bent over to remove corn from his boots. That's when the firearm reportedly went off.He was taken to the hospital.There were children and families present at the time, although police say there was a minimal disturbance to the event itself.  The incident remains under investigation. Investigators' findings will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to consider if charges should be filed.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say a shelter-in-place alert issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday was prompted by a 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family.The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and two more suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said. Police said the weapon used was not a firearm, and the victims suffered blunt force injuries.The alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."A tipster saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and alerted police, who took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.A spokesperson with Roseville schools confirmed schools were placed in lockout at the direction of Roseville police, due to an armed suspect in the area.Scheider said police don't yet know a motive for the attack and are "not aware of a police history at this address."
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alejandro Saavedra sentenced for Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain. The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.
BURNSVILLE, MN

