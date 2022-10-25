Read full article on original website
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Kahkonen will be between the pipes Thursday against Toronto, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Kahkonen played well in last Saturday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey, stopping 34 of 36 shots, but he is still looking for his first win of the 2022-23 campaign. He has a 0-3-0 record so far this season.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
2022 NFL trade deadline grades tracker: Eagles get 'B+' for Robert Quinn deal, Panthers win McCaffrey move
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is just around the corner on Nov. 1, arriving halfway through the regular-season schedule. With lots of parity across the league, more clubs could consider themselves contenders and explore the market. Others, however, could seize the opportunity to sell some of their top assets in anticipation of an overhaul in 2023.
