Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna.

Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with two goals. Ryan Farr, Owen Eldridge, and Theo Paladini also added goals for the Blue Streaks.

Saratoga Springs will take on Guilderland in the semifinals in Mechanicville on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

