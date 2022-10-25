Read full article on original website
16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say
Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
State police identify Syracuse 16-year-old killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash
Salina, N.Y. -- A Syracuse teen was identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Mattydale that sent three others to the hospital Monday night, troopers said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, was killed after he failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, according to a news release from the State Police.
Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say
A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light. That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.
10-year-old taken by helicopter to Upstate after UTV accident
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 10-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to Upstate after being involved in a UTV (utility task vehicle) accident in Cortlandville. On October 23 around 1:59 p.m., New York State Police at Homer, Cortlandville Fire and TLC Ambulance arrived on the scene of a side-by-side accident in a field off Hobart […]
16-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in Salina
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old has died and a 14-year-old was taken to Upstate University after a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle, New York State Trooper Jack Keller tells NewsChannel 9. 911 dispatchers tell us the crash happened on Monday evening just before 8 p.m. on October 24 at the […]
15-year-old shot in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot Tuesday in the city’s Strathmore neighborhood, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the midsection and arm around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Grant Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was taken to Upstate University...
15-year-old shot in Syracuse sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken […]
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
Man driving truck in West Turin tractor trailer roll-over arrested for aggravated DWI; registered a .38% BAC during processing
WEST TURIN- Authorities say an arrest has been made in the wake of a tractor trailer rollover wreck last Tuesday in Lewis County. Jose L. Sevilla, 41, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with counts of aggravated DWI and DWI. It was...
Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash that happened in 2021. Garrett Fuller pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to leaving the scene of an accident. On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller struck a...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday, after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads not guilty to DWI charge; judge suspends his license
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A village court judge on Wednesday suspended the driver’s license of the Baldwinsville school superintendent, who was charged with driving drunk with a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit. Jason Thomson, 48, has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 10, three days...
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Is Syracuse man who was shot in hand guilty of murder? ‘Don’t fall for that!’ defense lawyer urges
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand was later charged with murder himself after authorities say he was injured during the fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutor Shaun Chase sought to connect Deartis Stanley, 25, to the Easter 2016 death of Francisco...
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school
HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
