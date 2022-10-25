ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattydale, NY

Syracuse.com

16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say

Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say

A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light. That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

16-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in Salina

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old has died and a 14-year-old was taken to Upstate University after a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle, New York State Trooper Jack Keller tells NewsChannel 9. 911 dispatchers tell us the crash happened on Monday evening just before 8 p.m. on October 24 at the […]
SALINA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

15-year-old shot in Syracuse sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Officers respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash that happened in 2021. Garrett Fuller pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to leaving the scene of an accident. On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller struck a...
MANNSVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers

WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school

HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
HERKIMER, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police

UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

