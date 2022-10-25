Read full article on original website
Americans are losing their faith in religion.
Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Black and mixed-race people frustrated by lack of inclusive language in haircare
New research by hair care brand, SheaMoisture, has revealed that over a third (35%) of Black and mixed-raced men and women surveyed feel frustrated by the absence of inclusive language surrounding afro and textured hair in popular culture. Of those surveyed, 52% confirmed that the lack of awareness on the...
Phys.org
What do Americans think about controversial topics in schools?
Like many, Anna Saavedra and Morgan Polikoff saw the viral videos of fiery school board meetings over curriculum topics. They also read reports of policymakers pushing legislation to incorporate—or remove—certain material from classrooms and articles describing parents pulling their children out of lessons concerning issues like race, sex and gender identity.
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Daily Orange
Students talk cultural appropriation, representation at ‘My Culture is not Your Costume’
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Freshman Joey Mueller remembers one Halloween as a child when people around him dressed in Indigenous costumes. Though those costumes, and many like them, have been common on Halloween, people have increasingly called them out as cultural appropriation.
Constance Wu Calls on Asian American Activists to Speak Up for Women
After courageously speaking out about her experiences with sexual harassment and mental health challenges in her book, “Making a Scene,” with a precursor on social media, Constance Wu has received more compassion than the last time she expressed herself online — a moment where she faced tremendous backlash that ultimately led to a suicide attempt. While the “Fresh Off the Boat” actress felt heartened by the response of Asian American women to sharing her story, she admitted that she felt “disappointed” in Asian American activists’ silence.
Essence
Scholar Sami Schalk Seeks To Merge The Worlds Of Black Activism And Disability Advocacy With Her New Book
"There is no Black liberation without disability justice, and there is no disability justice without Black liberation," says the scholar and author of 'Black Disability Politics.'. In her newest book, Black Disability Politics, Dr. Sami Schalk, Associate Professor of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison discusses the...
TikTok is teaching the world about autism – but is it empowering autistic people or pigeonholing them?
A quick look at some TikTok stats shows more than 38,000 posts under the hashtag #Autism, with more than 200 million views. The hashtag #ActuallyAutistic (which is used in the autism community to highlight content created by, and not about, autistic people) has more than 20,000 posts and 40 million views. TikTok is one of the world’s leading social platforms, and has exploded in popularity at a time when other social media megaliths have struggled. It has become an important channel for expression for its young usership – and this has included giving autistic people a voice and community. It’s a...
Phys.org
Teachers' turnover intentions, burnout and poor work climate are interlinked
The risk of burnout and poor experienced teacher-working environment fit is increased among teachers with persistent turnover intentions. However, positive experiences in the workplace seem to protect against cynicism and exhaustion, according to a new study published in Research Papers in Education. Teachers' turnover intentions, burnout symptoms and poor experienced...
