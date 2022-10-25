The team is 4-0 and exceeding expectations, which is more than enough for fans to get excited. How excited are you about your 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers? Well, my guess is pretty excited, after-all it's been quite some time since they gave you anything to be excited about. But while plenty of people will roll their eyes, chuckle or scoff at your exhilaration in the wake of their — very — early success, don't let the reality of the 78 games remaining rain on the parade that's been the first four. You've been through a lot, Blazer fans. Draft-day...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO