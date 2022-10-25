ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland's four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain.
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Celtics' Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday. The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement

The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night. At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lake Oswego Review

Evanson: Trail Blazers are hot, but can it last? Who cares?

The team is 4-0 and exceeding expectations, which is more than enough for fans to get excited. How excited are you about your 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers? Well, my guess is pretty excited, after-all it's been quite some time since they gave you anything to be excited about. But while plenty of people will roll their eyes, chuckle or scoff at your exhilaration in the wake of their — very — early success, don't let the reality of the 78 games remaining rain on the parade that's been the first four. You've been through a lot, Blazer fans. Draft-day...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup

Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Axios

Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
PORTLAND, OR

