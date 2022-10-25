Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning Roasts Bill Belichick For How He's Handled Patriots' Quarterback Situation
The Manning Cast is back on Monday Night Football for this week's matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Peyton Manning didn't even make it through the end of the first quarter before dropping a zinger that has made the rounds on social media. Manning noted that the Patriots' ...
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
Bears Linebacker With Unique Quote To Describe Silent Patriots Crowd
FOXBORO, Mass. — The hometown fans started filing out of Gillette Stadium in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears put the finishing touches on a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith certainly took notice of a Patriots crowd that was raucous...
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots fans booing him
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in a somewhat surprising Monday Night Football result. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good night, as fans booed him and chanted for his replacement by backup Bailey Zappe.
Bears Expose This Real Issue For Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
It had to be a helpless feeling for New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe on the four occasions it occurred against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Zappe had that number of passes tipped at the line of scrimmage once he came on in relief of Mac Jones early in the second quarter. Three times they fell harmlessly to the turf, but one batted ball wound up in the hands of Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith.
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury
FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF
Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio. Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard, while...
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
Matthew Judon shares ‘biggest secret’ to Bill Belichick’s success as Patriots coach
FOXBOROUGH — With a win on Monday night against the Bears, Bill Belichick will have sole possession of the second most wins in NFL history. Currently, the Patriots coach and George Halas are knotted in the second spot on the all-time list with 324 wins, with only Don Shula (347) is the lone coach ahead of them. In Rich Eisen Show interview that aired on Monday afternoon, linebacker Matthew Judon offered an in-depth answer on why Belichick has enjoyed such a successful coaching career.
Should Patriots Target This Newly Released Veteran Linebacker?
Lost in the shuffle of the ongoing quarterback controversy was just how poorly the defense of the New England Patriots played in an embarrassing 33-14 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday. But there might be a potential opportunity for the Patriots to improve their underwhelming linebacking corps on the...
What time does the Bears game start?
Find out what time the Bears-Patriots Monday Night Football match-up starts along with where you can watch the game this evening as the teams meet for the 15th time.
Bill Belichick Explains Decision to Bench Mac Jones
Bill Belichick addressed benching Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe.
Frustrated Wideout Returning To Jets Before Matchup Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets seem to have avoided disaster, with wide receiver Elijah Moore reportedly returning to the team following a trade request. Moore has been publicly disgruntled in recent weeks over his lack of playing time and target shares. The second-year wide receiver saw a significant decrease in snap counts in Weeks 5 and 6 before ultimately requesting a trade in hopes of getting a fresh start somewhere else. The Jets did not oblige, instead giving Moore an off day and making him a healthy scratch in their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Patriots Reportedly Working Out Punters As Jake Bailey Struggles
The Patriots during the offseason made Jake Bailey one of the NFL’s highest-paid punters. So far, their investment hasn’t been rewarded. As Bailey continues to struggle, New England will work out punters this week to “assess” its options, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday morning. Reiss added the Patriots could add a punter to the practice squad to serve as depth and possible game-day elevation.
