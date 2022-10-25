ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. With the win on a memorable Senior Night, the Buckeyes (9-1-5, 4-1-2 Big Ten) moved into second place in conference rankings, as the Spartans (6-7-2, 3-3-1) remained at No. 5 in the Big Ten.
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for Buckeyes

Redshirt junior guard Madison Greene faced adversity over this past year, but her positive attitude and support system are allowing her to push through. After suffering a knee injury that cost her the entire 2021-22 basketball season, Greene embraced the challenge by learning more about the game of basketball and gaining a broader understanding of herself.
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State. The Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten), in contention for their first Big Ten regular season championship under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, look to extend their five-game unbeaten streak on a night honoring four graduating seniors — goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, forward Devyn Etling, midfielder Xavier Green and midfielder Chris Dowling.
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes, Northwestern set for noon kickoff Nov. 5

No. 2 Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon Nov. 5, the athletic department announced Monday. In their first meeting since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes and Wildcats square off on ABC, the athletic department said. Ohio State begins a two-game road trip Saturday at...
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 9

The Buckeyes are back on the road as they travel to State College, Pennsylvania, in their latest Top 25 matchup. Join Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh as he recaps recent headlines around Ohio State athletics, including the undefeated women’s ice hockey team and the men’s soccer team with the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon.
