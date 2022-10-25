The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. With the win on a memorable Senior Night, the Buckeyes (9-1-5, 4-1-2 Big Ten) moved into second place in conference rankings, as the Spartans (6-7-2, 3-3-1) remained at No. 5 in the Big Ten.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO