3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identityThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowd
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team swept Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center, extending its winning streak over its rival to six. Ohio State’s (14-5, 10-1 Big Ten) sweep also extended its winning streak to nine-straight matches. The Buckeyes held the Wolverines to a .200 hit rate.
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting Michigan
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team hosts rival Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center in the final match of a four-game homestand. The Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 Big Ten) enter the match on an eight-game winning streak and a five-match win streak against the Wolverines (13-7, 4-6 Big Ten), who’ve dropped three games straight.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament
The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. With the win on a memorable Senior Night, the Buckeyes (9-1-5, 4-1-2 Big Ten) moved into second place in conference rankings, as the Spartans (6-7-2, 3-3-1) remained at No. 5 in the Big Ten.
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for Buckeyes
Redshirt junior guard Madison Greene faced adversity over this past year, but her positive attitude and support system are allowing her to push through. After suffering a knee injury that cost her the entire 2021-22 basketball season, Greene embraced the challenge by learning more about the game of basketball and gaining a broader understanding of herself.
Lantern
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night
The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State. The Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten), in contention for their first Big Ten regular season championship under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, look to extend their five-game unbeaten streak on a night honoring four graduating seniors — goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, forward Devyn Etling, midfielder Xavier Green and midfielder Chris Dowling.
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes, Northwestern set for noon kickoff Nov. 5
No. 2 Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon Nov. 5, the athletic department announced Monday. In their first meeting since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes and Wildcats square off on ABC, the athletic department said. Ohio State begins a two-game road trip Saturday at...
Lantern
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 9
The Buckeyes are back on the road as they travel to State College, Pennsylvania, in their latest Top 25 matchup. Join Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh as he recaps recent headlines around Ohio State athletics, including the undefeated women’s ice hockey team and the men’s soccer team with the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon.
Lantern
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story
TENSPACE, a revolving business that hosts online brands for two-month activation periods and located at 930 N. High St., is hosting Love Your Melon until Dec. 23, with proceeds from beanie purchases going toward pediatric cancer research. Love Your Melon began as a project founded at the University of St....
