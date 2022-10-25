Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
Patriots players confused by Bill Belichick’s decision to play 2 QBs vs. Bears
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots fans weren’t the only ones surprised by the fact that Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both played in Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. A few players on New England’s offense were surprised, too. Patriots coach Bill Belichick told...
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury
FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
Bill Belichick Can Blame Himself For Chaos Surrounding Patriots QBs
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was entering a powder keg Monday night, and everybody knew it. Last week, we openly wondered whether Bailey Zappe-obsessed Patriots fans could turn on Mac Jones if New England’s offense were to struggle early against the Chicago Bears. We repeated those concerns shortly before kickoff amid mounting reports that Zappe and Jones both could see the field against Chicago. And it wasn’t just us; every news outlet in the region engaged in similar speculation. Patriots fans over the last few weeks made their feelings known on the Jones-Zappe debate, and it was easy to envision Jones having to shake off a month’s worst of rust in his first game back.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs
FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
Mac Jones will start vs. Jets Week 8 after taking 90% of practice reps (report)
The New England Patriots reportedly have their starting quarterback in place for Week 8 against the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Mac Jones took 90% of the starting reps in Wednesday’s practice session at Gillette Stadium. Yates also reports that Jones will start Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Former Celtics: Aaron Nesmith, Matt Ryan seeing bigger roles with new teams
With the Celtics getting a lengthy break in their own schedule this week, we figured it would be a good time to check in on the long list of Celtics from last year’s squad that are spread across the NBA this season. Aaron Nesmith (Pacers) The 6-foot-5 swingman has...
Patriots Fans Are Taking Major Heat For Monday's Behavior
Patriots fans aren't looking good right now after what happened on Monday night. During the Patriots-Bears game, Patriots fans booed starting quarterback Mac Jones off the field after he made his first appearance in over a month. Those same fans then started chanting "Zappe!" for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe to come in.
Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended one game for making contact with ref
The Celtics will be missing Grant Williams when they face the Cavaliers on Friday because the big man was suspended for one game, the league announced Wednesday. The NBA said in the release that Williams was suspended for “recklessly making contact” and “directing inappropriate language” toward a referee.
FanDuel promo code: NBA bets backed with $1,000 no-sweat
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel promo code, which new users can enable here, creates an exciting four-digit wagering opportunity for this week’s NBA action.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said going to Duke was ‘best decision of my life’
Jayson Tatum only spent one season at Duke considering he was a surefire lottery pick. He was one of the best players coming out of high school as a five-star prospect, and after a successful season with the Blue Devils, he was headed to the league. Of course, the Celtics...
Celtics stock watch: Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser shine, Payton Pritchard buried on bench
Investigating the highs and lows for the Boston Celtics after the team’s first week of the regular season that featured a 3-1 start, putting them on top of the Atlantic Division. STOCK UP. Jayson Tatum: The All-Star forward took down the Eastern Conference Player of the Week accolades on...
