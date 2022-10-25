ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB

Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury

FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bill Belichick Can Blame Himself For Chaos Surrounding Patriots QBs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was entering a powder keg Monday night, and everybody knew it. Last week, we openly wondered whether Bailey Zappe-obsessed Patriots fans could turn on Mac Jones if New England’s offense were to struggle early against the Chicago Bears. We repeated those concerns shortly before kickoff amid mounting reports that Zappe and Jones both could see the field against Chicago. And it wasn’t just us; every news outlet in the region engaged in similar speculation. Patriots fans over the last few weeks made their feelings known on the Jones-Zappe debate, and it was easy to envision Jones having to shake off a month’s worst of rust in his first game back.
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs

FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
Patriots Fans Are Taking Major Heat For Monday's Behavior

Patriots fans aren't looking good right now after what happened on Monday night. During the Patriots-Bears game, Patriots fans booed starting quarterback Mac Jones off the field after he made his first appearance in over a month. Those same fans then started chanting "Zappe!" for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe to come in.
Springfield, MA
