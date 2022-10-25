Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning Roasts Bill Belichick For How He's Handled Patriots' Quarterback Situation
The Manning Cast is back on Monday Night Football for this week's matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Peyton Manning didn't even make it through the end of the first quarter before dropping a zinger that has made the rounds on social media. Manning noted that the Patriots' ...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
Bears DL ejected for blindside hit on David Andrews ‘totally in the wrong’
While much of the attention for the New England Patriots has been on the quarterback situation, there are now question marks over who will be snapping the ball to the QB next week. Former Patriots defensive lineman Mike Pennel is to thank for that development late in the Chicago Bears’...
Patriots QB situation is a mess and Bill Belichick could’ve avoided it | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — “Zappe! Zappe! Zappe!”. The chants began when Justin Fields put the Bears up 10-0 late in the first quarter. They grew louder when Damien Harris let a ball clang off his hands minute later, and they crescendoed when Mac Jones threw an interception on the following play.
J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury
FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
Bill Belichick Can Blame Himself For Chaos Surrounding Patriots QBs
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was entering a powder keg Monday night, and everybody knew it. Last week, we openly wondered whether Bailey Zappe-obsessed Patriots fans could turn on Mac Jones if New England’s offense were to struggle early against the Chicago Bears. We repeated those concerns shortly before kickoff amid mounting reports that Zappe and Jones both could see the field against Chicago. And it wasn’t just us; every news outlet in the region engaged in similar speculation. Patriots fans over the last few weeks made their feelings known on the Jones-Zappe debate, and it was easy to envision Jones having to shake off a month’s worst of rust in his first game back.
Clayton News Daily
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
ESPN says Mac Jones interception did not hit SkyCam wire after viral video
ESPN is looking to set the record straight that, no, Mac Jones’ interception against the Chicago Bears was not a result of a ball hitting their SkyCam wiring. On Wednesday, the company issued a statement that a viral video appearing to show the New England Patriots quarterback’s pass deflecting off wiring created a “false impression.” ESPN stated that the wire was more than 15 feet above the ball.
Bailey Zappe enters for Patriots after Mac Jones starts, struggles
FOXBOROUGH — After two ineffective drives and an interception in his first game in a month, Mac Jones came out of the Patriots’ Monday night game against the Bears at Gillette Stadium in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones, who started his first game since suffering a high...
Patriots’ explanations on Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe don’t match locker room scene | Mark Daniels
FOXBOROUGH – There’s something strange going on inside Gillette Stadium. It was 11:26 p.m. when the Patriots locker room opened up to the media on Monday night. Following the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, the atmosphere was as expected – quiet with players heading for exits with haste.
Mac Jones will start vs. Jets Week 8 after taking 90% of practice reps (report)
The New England Patriots reportedly have their starting quarterback in place for Week 8 against the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Mac Jones took 90% of the starting reps in Wednesday’s practice session at Gillette Stadium. Yates also reports that Jones will start Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Mac Jones: ‘I think I deserve’ to start as Patriots QB, says he’ll be ready to go vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH – There’s a good chance that Bill Belichick informed Mac Jones on Wednesday that he’s going to start this weekend against the New York Jets. There was little chance that the Patriots quarterback was going to admit that to the media. According to ESPN’s Field Yates,...
What they’re saying about Patriots QB mess, disastrous loss to Bears
The New England Patriots face-planted in a 33-14 disaster of a loss to the Chicago Bears -- on national television. With the eyes of the NFL world on Monday Night Football, the Patriots put on one of their worst displays in recent memory -- in addition to adding a new layer to their quarterback quagmire between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Bill Belichick has 5-minute Q-and-A about Patriots QB situation; here’s its entirety
FOXBOROUGH — It was a heck of a tennis rally at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. For five minutes, Bill Belichick was peppered with questions about his quarterback situation. The Patriots coach repeated “we’ll see how it goes” on Wednesday 11 times, and said he was getting ready for the Jets a half dozen, with a myriad of other answers sprinkled in with varying degrees of information.
Former Patriots CB calls Bill Belichick an ‘average coach’ without Tom Brady
Asante Samuel has some strong opinions about Bill Belichick and is taking advantage of his old team’s struggles to voice them. The former New England Patriots cornerback took to Twitter to take a shot at Belichick after the Patriots’ disastrous loss to the Chicago Bears at home on Monday Night Football. Samuel highlighted the team’s lack of success since Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season.
