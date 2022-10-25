ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
MassLive.com

J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury

FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB

Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
NESN

On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
NESN

Bill Belichick Can Blame Himself For Chaos Surrounding Patriots QBs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was entering a powder keg Monday night, and everybody knew it. Last week, we openly wondered whether Bailey Zappe-obsessed Patriots fans could turn on Mac Jones if New England’s offense were to struggle early against the Chicago Bears. We repeated those concerns shortly before kickoff amid mounting reports that Zappe and Jones both could see the field against Chicago. And it wasn’t just us; every news outlet in the region engaged in similar speculation. Patriots fans over the last few weeks made their feelings known on the Jones-Zappe debate, and it was easy to envision Jones having to shake off a month’s worst of rust in his first game back.
Clayton News Daily

Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears

Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
MassLive.com

ESPN says Mac Jones interception did not hit SkyCam wire after viral video

ESPN is looking to set the record straight that, no, Mac Jones’ interception against the Chicago Bears was not a result of a ball hitting their SkyCam wiring. On Wednesday, the company issued a statement that a viral video appearing to show the New England Patriots quarterback’s pass deflecting off wiring created a “false impression.” ESPN stated that the wire was more than 15 feet above the ball.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick has 5-minute Q-and-A about Patriots QB situation; here’s its entirety

FOXBOROUGH — It was a heck of a tennis rally at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. For five minutes, Bill Belichick was peppered with questions about his quarterback situation. The Patriots coach repeated “we’ll see how it goes” on Wednesday 11 times, and said he was getting ready for the Jets a half dozen, with a myriad of other answers sprinkled in with varying degrees of information.
MassLive.com

Former Patriots CB calls Bill Belichick an ‘average coach’ without Tom Brady

Asante Samuel has some strong opinions about Bill Belichick and is taking advantage of his old team’s struggles to voice them. The former New England Patriots cornerback took to Twitter to take a shot at Belichick after the Patriots’ disastrous loss to the Chicago Bears at home on Monday Night Football. Samuel highlighted the team’s lack of success since Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

