FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was entering a powder keg Monday night, and everybody knew it. Last week, we openly wondered whether Bailey Zappe-obsessed Patriots fans could turn on Mac Jones if New England’s offense were to struggle early against the Chicago Bears. We repeated those concerns shortly before kickoff amid mounting reports that Zappe and Jones both could see the field against Chicago. And it wasn’t just us; every news outlet in the region engaged in similar speculation. Patriots fans over the last few weeks made their feelings known on the Jones-Zappe debate, and it was easy to envision Jones having to shake off a month’s worst of rust in his first game back.

2 DAYS AGO