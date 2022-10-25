Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Grand Central | Central Catholic Football On Verge Of League Title
Shootout Win Over Manteca Sets Central Catholic Football Up For Second Straight Undefeated Run Through Valley Oak League •. The refrain thundered from Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa and was immediately followed by raucous agreement from his players. This was the scene last Friday night following an absolutely wild...
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10
Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
SFGate
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track
PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
SFGate
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-271115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the. upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy...
SFGate
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
Some of those fighting might have been wearing Proud Boys apparel.
SFGate
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
SFGate
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over...
SFGate
Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine
A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
SFGate
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday
Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
SFGate
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case
A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
SFGate
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No deputies...
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
SFGate
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers
DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
SFGate
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
SFGate
Man Gets 6 Years For Identity Theft After Stealing Over $1Ook From Victim's Accounts
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man was sentenced to over six years in prison Tuesday for convictions of nine counts of bank fraud stemming from his theft of a person's identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Reginald Lamont Thomas, 47, used a person's information to take over their checking and savings...
Comments / 0