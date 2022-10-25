ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grand Central | Central Catholic Football On Verge Of League Title

Shootout Win Over Manteca Sets Central Catholic Football Up For Second Straight Undefeated Run Through Valley Oak League •. The refrain thundered from Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa and was immediately followed by raucous agreement from his players. This was the scene last Friday night following an absolutely wild...
MANTECA, CA
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10

Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track

PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
ARIZONA STATE
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-271115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the. upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy...
PORTLAND, OR
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine

A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
VALLEJO, CA
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday

Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
CONCORD, CA
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case

A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
STOCKTON, CA
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No deputies...
ADELANTO, CA
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting

RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
RICHMOND, CA
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers

DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
DANVILLE, CA
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
CAMARILLO, CA

