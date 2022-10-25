Patriots vs. Bears score: Justin Fields spoils Bailey Zappe's return to lineup as Chicago rolls to 'MNF' upset

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Fields, Bears beat Patriots blitz on touchdown pass
The New England Patriots were pressuring Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They brought everyone at the second-year quarterback in the second quarter. A quick fake got Fields room to throw and he wiggled and wobbled a pass to Khalil Herbert, who was off to the...
Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'
Joe Burrow's ears were ringing Monday night, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. During the "Monday Night Football" contest between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman praised Burrow's Week 7 performance. "I'm...
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack Obama, who joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast for a portion of the game.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
lastwordonsports.com
Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP
The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
The Lakers' nightmare isn't ending any time soon, plus Eagles make yet another big trade
Good morning to everyone but especially to... The Eagles are the league's only undefeated team, and their front office keeps racking up wins, too. Philadelphia acquired pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick Wednesday. Quinn, 32, has just one sack this season but had...
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
