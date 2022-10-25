Matt Hardy’s AEW run has been a weird one. Debuting in the promotion’s first show without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardy began Broken, had that idea squashed by Tony Khan, who is notoriously not a fan of supernatural angels, and then bounced around from gimmick to gimmick – literally – looking for something that would fit. He tried being all about the Big Money, assembling a family office to help manage other wrestlers – while earning a cut of their profits – tried to stick to that “Matter Of Facts,” and even reunited Team Extreme with his brother Jeff but time after time, his efforts were undermined by cruel twists of fate, and his efforts came up short as a result.

2 DAYS AGO