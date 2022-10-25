Read full article on original website
Related
Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."
Joel Embiid had jokes about overreacting fans.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown
Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
L.A. LAKERS (99) James 8-21 1-2 19, Walker IV 6-14 2-3 15, Davis 11-19 0-1 22, Beverley 1-4 4-4 6, Reaves 3-5 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Christie 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 40-90 11-16 99.
FOX43.com
Dissecting Sixers' loss to Raptors | Locked On 76ers
Devon Givens and Keith Pompey dissect the 76ers' loss to the Toronto Raptors. They talk about the poor defense and bad ball movement.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
Multiple Pacers give respect to Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers feature a star duo that is extremely tough to stop in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The big fella is able to take a game over in the blink of an eye while Harden has been looking his former self to begin the 2022-23 season.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
Porterville Recorder
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 109, Houston 101
HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
Joel Embiid Happy to See James Harden’s Hard Work Pay Off
James Harden's hard work is paying off in the eyes of Joel Embiid.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
Percentages: FG .430, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Hield 7-12, Smith 3-5, Duarte 2-6, Haliburton 2-6, Nembhard 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Mathurin 0-3, Turner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 12 (Turner 4, Smith 2, Duarte, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Taylor). Turnovers: 16 (Haliburton 6, Hield 2,...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
NBA
Following Win Over Pacers, 76ers Begin Road Trip in Toronto | Gameday Report 5/82
The next game for the 76ers (1-3) is Wednesday against the Raptors (2-2) in Toronto, kickstarting a four-game road trip to close out the first month of the new season. The second game will also be played in Toronto (Friday), followed by stops in Chicago (Saturday) and Washington (Monday). The...
Yardbarker
Scottie Barnes (Ankle) Returns for Raptors vs. 76ers
The Toronto Raptors will have Scottie Barnes back in the lineup Wednesday night when they take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes missed just one game with a right ankle injury he suffered Saturday night against the Miami Heat. He'd been listed as questionable coming into the game but was cleared to play following pre-game testing.
How does Barack Obama and Charles Barkley as part of a Phoenix Suns ownership group sound?
A potential Phoenix Suns’ ownership group could include former President Barack Obama – and Charles Barkley. Bill Simmons of the Ringer said during his podcast interview this week with Barkley that Obama is “involved” with one. ...
Comments / 0