Utah State

ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Porterville Recorder

Miami 119, Portland 98

MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99

L.A. LAKERS (99) James 8-21 1-2 19, Walker IV 6-14 2-3 15, Davis 11-19 0-1 22, Beverley 1-4 4-4 6, Reaves 3-5 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Christie 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 40-90 11-16 99.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Utah 109, Houston 101

HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 124, Indiana 109

Percentages: FG .430, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Hield 7-12, Smith 3-5, Duarte 2-6, Haliburton 2-6, Nembhard 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Mathurin 0-3, Turner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 12 (Turner 4, Smith 2, Duarte, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Taylor). Turnovers: 16 (Haliburton 6, Hield 2,...
INDIANA STATE
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Yardbarker

Scottie Barnes (Ankle) Returns for Raptors vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors will have Scottie Barnes back in the lineup Wednesday night when they take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes missed just one game with a right ankle injury he suffered Saturday night against the Miami Heat. He'd been listed as questionable coming into the game but was cleared to play following pre-game testing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

