Reuters

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter backs Loftus-Cheek for England's World Cup squad

 2 days ago
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has backed Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a place in the England squad at next month's World Cup in Qatar.

Loftus-Cheek, who suffered a serious Achilles injury in 2019, has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Chelsea but the midfielder has made 14 appearances for the London club this season.

"He has really impressed me, Ruben, on and off the pitch," Potter told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash at Salzburg.

"He is fantastic on the ball, great physicality, great athlete. I think he is putting himself in a situation where he will be one of the players Gareth (Southgate) will be looking at as an outsider for the squad. But that is Gareth's decision."

Loftus-Cheek was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and he said going to Qatar "would mean the world" to him.

"As a player, after going into the 2018 World Cup, you see your trajectory to go upward and to be at the next World Cup if everything goes well," Loftus-Cheek told reporters.

"If I go to the World Cup, it would mean the world, but that is not at the forefront of my mind at the moment."

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Related
BBC

Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar

Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report

Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
BBC

Champions League: Time for Antonio Conte to unleash timid Spurs with progress in balance

The mutinous mood reflected in the loud booing that greeted Tottenham after 45 minutes against Sporting Lisbon is not exactly reflected by their current status. Spurs currently stand third in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool knowing a result at Marseille in their final group game will send them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in three years although defeat could leave them at risk of elimination.
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
The Independent

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland keen to move on from stunning England win

Date: 28 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland have moved past their famous T20 World Cup win over England...
The Independent

Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.LIVE! Follow Liverpool’s game against Ajax with our live blogBut Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to...
BBC

England v Greece: George Williams named captain for Rugby League World Cup match

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates: Saturday 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England

Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
Reuters

Cricket-Zimbabwe coach critical of decision to play on in Hobart

MELBOURNE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton criticised the umpires' decision to continue their T20 World Cup match against South Africa despite heavy rain on Monday, with one of his bowlers left nursing an ankle injury after slipping in the wet outfield.
