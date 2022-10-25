ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elisabeth Moss Almost Couldn’t Direct ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Because of Taika Waititi

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Elisabeth Moss has gone from actor to director with The Handmaid’s Tale . But she recently opened up about the hoops she had to jump through to become a director. And she revealed that she almost lost out on the opportunity because of another famous director — Taika Waititi .

Elisabeth Moss explains why it made sense for her to direct ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The Handmaid’s Tale , which premiered in 2017, stars Moss in the lead role as June Osbourne/Offred. Over the last four seasons, the Hulu series has earned several accolades, including an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for Moss.

Moss directed three episodes in season 4, including “ The Crossing ,” “The Testimony,” and “Progress.” She also helmed the first two episodes of season 5 — “Morning” and “Ballet” — along with the upcoming finale .

In a chat with Playlist.net , Moss talked about juggling her time as a producer, director, and actor. And she explained that it made sense for her to direct the show because of how immersed she was in every facet of production.

“One of the reasons why it worked and why we thought it would be a good idea in the first place — and we proved to be right — is because I’m in so much,” Moss said. “It just kind of became this logical thing — guess who’s going be here and know everything, all the stories, and know where all the bodies are buried?”

“Everyone supported it, and it ended up proving to be kind of great for that reason, which…actually made it easier,” she added. “Directing, acting, and producing — it’s actually made my job easier because I know it all so well. It’s just kind of one of those ‘I’ll just do it myself [things].'”

Elisabeth Moss thought she may have lost her chance to direct ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ because of Taika Waititi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNXuJ_0ilLgdeQ00
L: Elisabeth Moss | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, R: Taika Waititi | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

To become a director, Moss needed to gain membership in the Director’s Guild of America. And to do so, she needed to fill out an application and have it signed by other reputable members of the guild.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Moss said that she was “really nervous” about getting in because she already had The Handmaid’s Tale job waiting for her.

Moss first asked director Steve Zaillian to sign her application. She then turned to Academy Award-winning actor/director Taika Waititi for a signature. But when he took her application, he drew a picture on it that Moss was sure would hinder her chances.

“He doesn’t have to do anything but sign,” Moss recalled when talking to host Jimmy Kimmel. “Except Taika is Taika, and he decided to do a little more extra doodle on the application, which was, I felt, inappropriate.”

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to get into the DGA because Taika totally screwed me, they’re not going to accept me,” she added with a laugh, noting that everything worked out in the end. “I did get in. Everything was fun.”

Elisabeth Moss just worked with Taika Waititi on a new movie

The doodle incident didn’t get in the way of Moss and Waititi’s friendship. In fact, the two just finished working together on their upcoming film, Next Goal Wins .

When talking to Playlist.net, Moss revealed that she has a small role in the movie. She also praised Waititi and described how much fun it was to work with him.

“Taika Waititi is the most fun director actually,” Moss said. “He’s just such a ball of fun, imagination, creativity, and generosity. He’s so nice and funny, but he’s also a genius.”

“Sometimes you can have like a really fun director, but maybe the movie’s not so good,” she added. “Or the project’s not so good, but the director is a genius. He manages to do it all.”

The Next Goal Wins release date is April 21, 2023.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: Elisabeth Moss Directed 1 of Her Favorite Scenes

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy Takes Pride In Having Cast Older Women In His Limited Series For Netflix

Ryan Murphy sat down with the female cast members of The Watcher to reflect on the true crime genre and discuss who may have been the true voyeur who inspired his Netflix limited series. But first, Murphy was happy to take credit for accomplishing what few — if any — Hollywood projects try to accomplish these days: casting not one, but five women of a certain age. “People are always writing articles about how there are no roles for women over 40,” Murphy said to stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Nova Dumezweni. “That’s not true …...
People

'Babylon': Everything to Know

From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about the upcoming Babylon movie Reunited and it feels so good! After starring together in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have reunited for the film Babylon — another historical drama. Set to premiere in select theaters in December 2022, Babylon was written and directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. Pitt teased the film back in January 2020 when he attended the Golden Globes. He told Access, "[Director Damien Chazelle] is looking at the...
IndieWire

‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning

A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
Deadline

Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts To Lead Apple TV+ British Insomniac Comedy Series ‘Still Up’ From ‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas, former fan favorite on The Good Doctor, and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts are leading an Apple TV+ British comedy series about insomniacs from I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited. Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting. Thomas played Dr....
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Season Finale 'Accidentally' Creates a New Franchise-Wide Joke

Game of Thrones was infamous for its viral quotes and lasting online memes, and it seems like House of the Dragon will follow in its footsteps. After the Season 1 finale leaked this weekend, social media noticed a pattern with their collective gripes about the writing: all of them reduced dramatic actions to "accidents or misunderstandings."
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale

The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy