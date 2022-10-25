Indonesia police detain woman carrying gun outside presidential palace

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAKARTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian police detained on Tuesday a woman carrying a gun outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, a palace official said.

The incident had happened at about 7 a.m. local time, said the official, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin.

Ali said that the woman had not entered the palace compound and that President Joko Widodo was not there at the time.

He said that the woman who he said appeared to be in her twenties had been apprehended by security officers after brandishing the gun near the palace.

Reporting by Ananda Teresia Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

