WATCH: St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei senior ISO film vs. JSerra and Orange Lutheran

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
ESPN
Pac-12 commissioner says fans 'not in favor' of USC, UCLA move
SAN FRANCISCO -- USC's and UCLA's upcoming move to the Big Ten has not been popular with their supporters, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Both USC and UCLA will become full members of the Big Ten in 2024 after an offseason move that changed the structure of college sports.
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley updates injury statuses of WR Jordan Addison, LB Eric Gentry
In USC football’s first loss of the season more than a week ago against Utah, the Trojans lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to leg injuries. Head coach Lincoln Riley updated both players’ statuses Monday, calling them "day to day," according to USC team reporter Keely Eure.
ocsportszone.com
Eight boys basketball teams featured in 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado
Three Orange County boys basketball teams are among the eight teams in the 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado High School Dec. 5-10, said tournament director and El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce. “We feel we have eight very solid teams with each team playing four games of competition,”...
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LPGA’s LA Open moves to Palos Verdes in 2023, with Los Angeles events now held one month apart
The DIO Implant LA Open is moving to Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles in 2023, the LPGA and Outlyr have announced. The event will be played March 30-April 2 and feature a field of 144 players and a purse of $1.75 million, up $250,000 from this year. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant gives formerly incarcerated a 2nd chance
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry employs formerly incarcerated men and women to facilitate an easier re-entry into society and reduce recidivism. The Inglewood restaurant serves fresh, fried-to-order seafood and homemade sides, while also giving people a second chance. To learn more, visit the restaurant or their website.
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car used a GPS tracker to locate the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
