Related
ffnews.com
yufin Announces Partnership with Gigacover as it Tops 15,000 Merchant Sign-ups in the Philippines
Yufin, a merchant platform that enables under-served SMEs in emerging markets to access the digital economy, today announced a partnership with Singapore-based insurance provider Gigacover. The announcement comes as yufin reveals it has exceeded 15,000 merchant sign-ups since launching in Davao City, in the Philippines end May 2022. Under the...
coingeek.com
Developers skilled in blockchain tech are in short supply globally: study
A new study conducted by Financial Express reports that the blockchain industry is growing rapidly and faces a dearth in the supply of new talent to meet the needs of the burgeoning ecosystem. The report pegs the growth rate at an impressive 45% each year, and at current levels, the...
ffnews.com
Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
coingeek.com
Block Venture Studio: Building startups that meet corporate demand
One of the biggest challenges for companies looking to start out on their own can be a lack of demand for a product or service and this is what the Block Venture Studio has been created to solve. Venture studios are organisations which help founders build startups based on what...
coingeek.com
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
CNBC
'Seismic shift' in bank payments to help business and consumers, says EU
A draft EU law will require banks across the union to offer and receive "instant payment" (IP) services for a fee equal to or lower than for traditional credit transfers. Currently, some banks charge far more for an IP transfer, up to 30 euros ($30) in some cases, compared with traditional transfers.
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Tech Times
GTON Review: Providing Scalability and Utility to Modern Blockchain Systems
Over the past three years, the world of blockchain has gone through an incredible period of change. Rising from being a fairly unknown system into one that's at the forefront of technology, the world of blockchain is exploding with new developments. Yet, a central critique of this system is its lack of scalability.
ffnews.com
Saudi Central Bank Licenses A New Payment Financial Technology Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announces the licensing of a new payment financial technology company, namely: Smart Digital Payment company (Tiqmo) to provide E-wallet services. This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 22 companies, in addition to 5 companies were granted an In-principle Approval. This...
coingeek.com
UK’s new digital asset regime: No digital asset promotion without a license
Proposed amendments to U.K.’s new and incoming digital asset law would prohibit the promotion of digital asset investments without authorization from financial regulators. The amendments, released on October 21, are to Financial Service and Markets Bill, which is set to overhaul the U.K.’s framework for financial regulation, including, most notably, bringing digital assets and digital asset service providers (such as exchanges) directly within the oversight of regulators and in particular the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The bill was initially introduced to Parliament in July by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. That was two Chancellors ago, with the spot now being occupied by Jeremy Hunt.
ffnews.com
Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform
Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
TechCrunch
Persona expands beyond identity verification with new suite of services
In addition to the core verification product, the company now includes a set of services on the platform that customers can mix and match as they wish. These include a risk assessment engine, an identity workflow tool, a graph database aimed at link analysis and fraud detection and a marketplace, an app store of sorts, for external developers to help connect their business tools to Persona’s identity tools.
Chime, Nubank No.1 in PYMNTS’ Digital Banking App Provider Ranking
In the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Digital Banking apps, 13 apps have earned a place on this month’s Top 10 list. Highlights from this month’s picks include two leaders that hold down the first ranking slot, two apps that have fallen down the ladder, one app that joined the leaders, and one app that stands alone no longer sharing the No. 5 slot.
CoinDesk
Polygon-Based DeFi Platform QuickSwap Closes Lending Service After Exploit
QuickSwap, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform that's based on the Polygon blockchain, closed its lending services for users following a flash-loan exploit for over $220,000 worth of tokens on Monday. Blockchain data shows the attackers manipulated token prices by borrowing funds using a flash loan – a form of unsecured lending...
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
coingeek.com
Hong Kong reveals new CBDC design in collaboration with BIS Innovation Hub
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has made public a new central bank digital currency (CBDC) that embodies the peculiarities of using fiat in the region. The endeavor resulted from collaborating with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute. Dubbed “Project Aurum,” the CBDC was named after the Latin word for gold to reflect trustworthiness and hinges on the principles of “safety, flexibility, and privacy.”
coingeek.com
3 things BSV needs
Given all the recent drama in the space around lawsuits, trials, and online attacks this article will focus on what is needed to push the ecosystem forward. More hackathons need to be hosted more frequently. The BSV Blockchain Association for example needs to be hosting at minimum 4 per year, quarterly. The association is hosting a hackathon from November 2 to December 2, 2022, with the criteria limited to zero-knowledge proofs specifically—with a total prize pool of $45,000.
TechCrunch
Yuga Labs’ Nicole Muniz to talk about NFTs and Bored Apes at TC Sessions: Crypto
But still, the hype is growing across platforms like Reddit, which saw that millions of crypto wallets were created to mint NFTs or on layer-1 blockchains like Cardano, which hit new all-time highs for NFT volume. NFTs are one of the most talked about topics in crypto, which is why...
