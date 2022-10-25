Proposed amendments to U.K.’s new and incoming digital asset law would prohibit the promotion of digital asset investments without authorization from financial regulators. The amendments, released on October 21, are to Financial Service and Markets Bill, which is set to overhaul the U.K.’s framework for financial regulation, including, most notably, bringing digital assets and digital asset service providers (such as exchanges) directly within the oversight of regulators and in particular the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The bill was initially introduced to Parliament in July by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. That was two Chancellors ago, with the spot now being occupied by Jeremy Hunt.

2 DAYS AGO