ATF & Escondido PD Investigation Results in 23 Defendants, Including Multi-Convicted Felons on Firearm & Drug Charges
ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
100+ Firearms — Most Ghost Guns — Seized, 23 Arrested in ‘Devil's Den' Operation in Escondido
An 18-month investigation into gangs operating in and around the Escondido area led to the seizure of more than 100 guns -- many untraceable weapons dubbed "ghost guns" -- as well as the arrest of nearly two dozen people, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed "Operation Devil's Den," the investigation centered...
‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized
Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case
The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation.
Police: Suspected burglar attacks paramedic in ambulance
A man suspected in a Chula Vista burglary attacked a paramedic inside an ambulance, according to police.
Rebecca Zahau’s family to petition to change cause of death on certificate
Rebecca Zahau's family and their attorney, Keith Greer, plan to legally ask to change Zahau's cause of death from suicide to either murdered or undetermined in a petition served to the current and former San Diego County medical examiner.
Two Arrested, 7 Vehicles Seized in Weekend Street Takeover
Two people were arrested, seven cars were impounded and 29 people were cited during a street takeover last weekend, authorities said Tuesday. The takeover happened Saturday, according to Lt. Daniel Hall of the San Diego Police Department, who did not provide an exact location. He added that most of the participants and organizers originated from Orange and Riverside counties.
Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!
People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.
Family demands answers after their 22 year old son died in a San Diego County jail cell
SAN DIEGO — Six days after getting booked into jail on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, deputies inside San Diego Central Jail discovered 22 year old William Hayden Schuck dead inside of his cell. Now, more than seven months after their son's death, Schuck's parents,...
Assault on Hillcrest Mother Endangers Infant
A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.
Chula Vista police investigate deadly car-to-car shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Weakened Immune Systems Contributing to Rapid Start to Flu Season in San Diego, Doctor Says
This flu season is off to a rapid and concerning start across the country and in San Diego County, according to data. Local health officials have reported more than 16,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza, which is seven times higher than the amount this time last year. So far in October, there have already been more than 900 cases reported.
Chula Vista Police: Driver dies after being shot by another driver on E St.
E St. from Ash Avenue to Broadway was blocked off as Chula Vista Police investigated a reported shooting.
Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide
Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
Orthopedics 101: Impairments, Warning Signs, Prevention, and Treatment
The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of NBC San Diego. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. Orthopedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the care of the musculoskeletal system, which consists of muscles, bones,...
Murder Case Finally Solved
After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
Christine Mendoza, 35, of Mission Valley Pleads Not Guilty in Her Baby’s Death
A woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter in Mission Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and child abuse charges. Christine Mendoza, 35, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 16 on suspicion of killing Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
Anti-Panhandling Signs in La Mesa Spark Debate, Denunciations and Even Pranks
A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name but shared that he’s been taking...
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States
SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
