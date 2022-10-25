ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

northcountydailystar.com

ATF & Escondido PD Investigation Results in 23 Defendants, Including Multi-Convicted Felons on Firearm & Drug Charges

ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized

Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Arrested, 7 Vehicles Seized in Weekend Street Takeover

Two people were arrested, seven cars were impounded and 29 people were cited during a street takeover last weekend, authorities said Tuesday. The takeover happened Saturday, according to Lt. Daniel Hall of the San Diego Police Department, who did not provide an exact location. He added that most of the participants and organizers originated from Orange and Riverside counties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osoblanco.org

Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!

People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
rocklanddaily.com

Assault on Hillcrest Mother Endangers Infant

A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Orthopedics 101: Impairments, Warning Signs, Prevention, and Treatment

The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of NBC San Diego. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. Orthopedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the care of the musculoskeletal system, which consists of muscles, bones,...
borregosun.com

Murder Case Finally Solved

After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
CBS 8

Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States

SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
SAN DIEGO, CA

