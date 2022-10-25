Read full article on original website

Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Turnto10.com
People escape late-night Providence house fire
(WJAR) — People inside a home that caught fire late Wednesday night were able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived to extinguish it. Providence Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras told NBC 10 News crews received a report of a fire on the third floor of a home on Lenox Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
WCVB
Vehicle jumps curb, strikes 12-year-old child walking in Swansea, Massachusetts
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 12-year-old child was struck and seriously injured Wednesday by a vehicle in Swansea, Massachusetts. Police received numerous 911 calls just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian crash on Milford Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim semi-conscious lying on the road and suffering from serious...
ABC6.com
Crews respond to rollover crash on Lincoln highway
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews rushed to a rollover crash on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Route 146 north before exit 7. The right lane and right shoulder of the highway were blocked, causing heavy traffic...
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacts morning commute
(WJAR) — An early morning crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacted Thursday’s morning commute. The rollover crash happened on Route 146 northbound before Exit 7, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Numerous lanes were blocked just before 6:00 a.m. as crews worked the scene. The...
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River
If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
12-year-old child suffers serious injuries after car jumps curb in Swansea
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a teenager driver allegedly lost control of their car and jumped the sidewalk, according to Swansea police. Police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash on Milford Road at approximately 2:20 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the 12-year-old laying semi-conscious in the road and suffering serious injuries.
Turnto10.com
Police: Raynham teen reported missing may be about 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham police provided an update Tuesday on the search for Colleen Weaver, 16, who has not been seen or heard from in a week. The investigation into Colleen's disappearance shows that she may have gone about 100 miles away from her home. “When a child...
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
whdh.com
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver intentionally slams through Woonsocket store
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan Tuesday when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, an intentional move by a disgruntled former employee. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it...
Police: Former worker drove car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree
Police arrested a Woonsocket man Tuesday after he stole someone's car and crashed it into his former workplace.
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
Turnto10.com
Warwick firefighter honored for lifesaving actions while off-duty
(WJAR) — A Warwick fire captain who came to the aid of a paddle boarder in distress was honored by the city on Monday. Capt. Andrew Sisson received a citation from the city for helping save a man's life in Tiverton while off-duty. The city said Sisson was off-duty...
plainville.ma.us
The Town of Plainville will be Conducting Smoke Testing Investigations on November 8 - 9 -10, 2022
The Town of Plainville will be conducting smoke testing investigations in your area shortly. These investigations are being conducted to identify sources of extraneous water that discharge into its sanitary sewers. The testing involves blowing white smoke into the sanitary sewer lines in the street and observing/recording where the smoke...
Second vigil for Colleen Weaver, missing Raynham teen, to be held on Thursday
A second candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 for Colleen Weaver, the missing teen from Raynham. The candlelight vigil will be at the same location as the vigil held for Weaver last Friday, at the First Congregational Church of Raynham. It will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
West Warwick man found guilty in 2020 drive-by shooting
A West Warwick man was found guilty of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting two years ago, according to prosecutors.
Police: Remains found in Central Falls are from one person
Detectives are gearing up for a lengthy investigation after construction workers dug up skeletal remains in Central Falls Monday morning.
Driver in Dollar Tree crash charged with assault, vehicle theft
Scott Stern, 49, faced a judge Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police say he drove the stolen vehicle through the front entrance of the Park Avenue store.
