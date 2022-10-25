ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Turnto10.com

People escape late-night Providence house fire

(WJAR) — People inside a home that caught fire late Wednesday night were able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived to extinguish it. Providence Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras told NBC 10 News crews received a report of a fire on the third floor of a home on Lenox Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crews respond to rollover crash on Lincoln highway

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews rushed to a rollover crash on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Route 146 north before exit 7. The right lane and right shoulder of the highway were blocked, causing heavy traffic...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rollover crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacts morning commute

(WJAR) — An early morning crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacted Thursday’s morning commute. The rollover crash happened on Route 146 northbound before Exit 7, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Numerous lanes were blocked just before 6:00 a.m. as crews worked the scene. The...
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

12-year-old child suffers serious injuries after car jumps curb in Swansea

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a teenager driver allegedly lost control of their car and jumped the sidewalk, according to Swansea police. Police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash on Milford Road at approximately 2:20 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the 12-year-old laying semi-conscious in the road and suffering serious injuries.
SWANSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
DUXBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick firefighter honored for lifesaving actions while off-duty

(WJAR) — A Warwick fire captain who came to the aid of a paddle boarder in distress was honored by the city on Monday. Capt. Andrew Sisson received a citation from the city for helping save a man's life in Tiverton while off-duty. The city said Sisson was off-duty...
WARWICK, RI

