Brady scores two, leads Middle Township past Absegami - Field hockey recap
Allie Brady scored two goals to help lead Middle Township to a 4-0 victory over Absegami in Middle Township. Maddy Scarpa and Hannah Cappelletti also scored for Middle Township (10-7-2). Hannah Hagan was forced into three saves to earn the shutout. Absegami dropped to 2-9-4 as a result of the...
Cappucci cool under pressure to lead Hopewell Valley past Lawrence in CJ3 action
When seventh-seeded Hopewell Valley and 10th-seeded Lawrence were drawn against each other in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 sectional bracket, everyone knew goals were going to be at a premium. The two Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division foes played out a scoreless draw in the...
Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Mackenzie McCready assisted on all three goals to lead top-seeded Shawnee, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 16th-seeded Hammonton, 3-0, in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Medford. With the win, Shawnee (16-4-1) next hosts eighth-seeded Triton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Olivia...
Collingswood over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Micah Angehr logged five assists in Collingswood’s 6-1 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Maddox Morfit-Tighe scored two goals for Paulsboro (4-11-3), who jumped out to an early lead and was able to cruise. Pau Hau and Jackson Haro-Moss also found the back of the net in the win. The...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty advanced from the first round of the Central Jersey Group 3 Tournament with a 2-0 win over ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional in Jackson. Jackson Liberty will next face either top-seeded Steinert or 16th-seeded Neptune in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Chelsea Lavezzo and sophomore Delaney Spalthoff each...
Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey
Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for Section 2, Group 2, First Round
A 13-seed winning and both Parsippany schools advancing highlighted the opening round action in Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA state tournament play. Elsewhere, third-seeded Hanover Park cruised to a comfortable victory over Hackettstown, and Bernards did the same in its debut. Here is a look at how things shook out...
Johnson over Millburn - Field hockey recap
Ava Wood’s goal in the first period turned out to be the difference, as Johnson notched a 1-0 victory over Millburn in Clark. The Crusaders, now 11-8 on the year, also received seven saves in a shutout performance from goalie Maria Dante. Millburn fell to 7-7-2 with the defeat.
Wallkill Valley over Sparta- Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders scored two goals to lead Wallkill Valley to a 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Sarah Philback also scored for Wallkill Valley (9-8-1), which led, 3-0 through three quarters of play. Antonelli Ferrari made five saves in the win. Eliana Intorrella netted the lone goal for Sparta (6-9-2).
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
Montclair eases past Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap
Montclair scored four goals as it eased past Glen Ridge, 4-1, in Montclair. Hannah Saraisky had a goal and an assist to help push Montclair (14-4) to victory. Megan Previdi, Eliza Larson and Brynn Williams also found themselves on the scoresheet for Montclair. Natalie Shaw provided the only goal for...
Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson vows to make big jump in senior season
When Seton Hall was picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, it upset some members of the team. But senior forward Tray Jackson found motivation in it. “Absolutely, I love being an underdog and proving what we’re capable of,” the 6-foot-10 senior forward from Detroit said this week at the team’s media day.
A dream becomes reality for Princeton native
Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
Rutgers’ Aaron Young could see role grow vs. Minnesota as he approaches end of long recovery
It was a forgettable play on an overlooked assignment, but when Aaron Young took the field on Rutgers’ punt-block unit against Indiana last Saturday, it officially marked the end of his long journey back to the field. The snap marked the Scarlet Knights running back’s first appearance in a...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense
A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
