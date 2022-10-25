ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 26

Mackenzie McCready assisted on all three goals to lead top-seeded Shawnee, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 16th-seeded Hammonton, 3-0, in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Medford. With the win, Shawnee (16-4-1) next hosts eighth-seeded Triton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Olivia...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Micah Angehr logged five assists in Collingswood’s 6-1 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Maddox Morfit-Tighe scored two goals for Paulsboro (4-11-3), who jumped out to an early lead and was able to cruise. Pau Hau and Jackson Haro-Moss also found the back of the net in the win. The...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey

Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson over Millburn - Field hockey recap

Ava Wood’s goal in the first period turned out to be the difference, as Johnson notched a 1-0 victory over Millburn in Clark. The Crusaders, now 11-8 on the year, also received seven saves in a shutout performance from goalie Maria Dante. Millburn fell to 7-7-2 with the defeat.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Sparta- Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders scored two goals to lead Wallkill Valley to a 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Sarah Philback also scored for Wallkill Valley (9-8-1), which led, 3-0 through three quarters of play. Antonelli Ferrari made five saves in the win. Eliana Intorrella netted the lone goal for Sparta (6-9-2).
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair eases past Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap

Montclair scored four goals as it eased past Glen Ridge, 4-1, in Montclair. Hannah Saraisky had a goal and an assist to help push Montclair (14-4) to victory. Megan Previdi, Eliza Larson and Brynn Williams also found themselves on the scoresheet for Montclair. Natalie Shaw provided the only goal for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theridernews.com

A dream becomes reality for Princeton native

Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense

A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy