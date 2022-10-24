ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus in Gorham

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers said Route 202 near Libby Avenue was closed while crews responded to the crash. The alert went out just before 4 p.m. Gorham police said the male motorcyclist, identified on Tuesday as 18-year-old...
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
NECN

Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store

A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
POLAND, ME
92 Moose

Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store

WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham

PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
GORHAM, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Man dies in Poland, Maine after setting himself on fire, officials say

The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a 68-year-old man is dead after he set himself on fire outside a convenience store in Poland, Maine. The Poland Fire Dept. contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday at about 1 a.m., asking them to respond to a fire at the Big Apple store on Maine Street.
POLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead after North Berwick crash

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick. A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill...
NORTH BERWICK, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Travis Roy Foundation to make major donations as it winds down operations

The Travis Roy Foundation is expected to announce two major donations Friday as it prepares to cease operation for good. According to the Portland Press Herald, donations totaling $4 million are expected to go to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, two of the nation’s top facilities for treating spinal cord injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
wabi.tv

Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine

BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Police: 19-year-old killed after car hits trees in North Berwick

North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following an early morning crash Monday. Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials believe it hit several...
NORTH BERWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro

A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
WISCASSET, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy