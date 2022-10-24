Read full article on original website
NECN
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine
A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
pureoldies1055.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus in Gorham
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers said Route 202 near Libby Avenue was closed while crews responded to the crash. The alert went out just before 4 p.m. Gorham police said the male motorcyclist, identified on Tuesday as 18-year-old...
19-Year-Old Mainer Killed in Monday Crash After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Strikes Several Trees
WGME News 13 is reporting that a 19-year-old Maine teen is dead following an apparent single-vehicle crash that occurred in Southern Maine on Monday. The news stations is reporting that the crash happened in the town of North Berwick on Monday on Beech Ridge Road at about 4:45 in the morning, well before sunrise.
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
pureoldies1055.com
Police respond to crash involving two vehicles carrying students in New Gloucester
No one was seriously injured when two vehicles carrying students crashed in New Gloucester. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Lewiston Road at Gloucester Hill Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. 77-year-old Norman Davis of Poland was behind the wheel of an Auburn School Department vehicle...
NECN
Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store
A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store
WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham
PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
pureoldies1055.com
Man dies in Poland, Maine after setting himself on fire, officials say
The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a 68-year-old man is dead after he set himself on fire outside a convenience store in Poland, Maine. The Poland Fire Dept. contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday at about 1 a.m., asking them to respond to a fire at the Big Apple store on Maine Street.
WMTW
Three students taken to hospital as precaution following New Gloucester crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Three students were taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution following a crash in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. Authorities were called to a crash involving an Auburn School Department vehicle and a Morrison Center of Scarborough vehicle around 8:15 a.m. on Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
One dead after North Berwick crash
NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick. A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill...
pureoldies1055.com
Travis Roy Foundation to make major donations as it winds down operations
The Travis Roy Foundation is expected to announce two major donations Friday as it prepares to cease operation for good. According to the Portland Press Herald, donations totaling $4 million are expected to go to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, two of the nation’s top facilities for treating spinal cord injuries.
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
WMTW
Police: 19-year-old killed after car hits trees in North Berwick
North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following an early morning crash Monday. Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials believe it hit several...
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
