Manchester, NH

Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say

Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
Harmony Montgomery's father pleads not guilty to killing her

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in the death of his daughter. He waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Manchester police held a news conference Monday to announce the charges.
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
Man arrested for VOC, petit larceny in Putney

PUTNEY — A 19-year-old man was cited following an investigation in Putney on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that Rowan C. Lynch was on their property on Taylor Hill Road at around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that Rowan C. Lynch, of Putney, had...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say

SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
Salem Superior Court Jury Finds Lawrence Police Officer Guilty of Raping 13-Year-Old

A Lawrence Police officer was convicted Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges he engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app. After deliberating for about four hours, a jury found 53-year-old Carlos Vieira guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Vieira’s bail and he was jailed pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
Prosecutors charge Kennebunk doctor accused of illegally distributing opioids

A Maine doctor has been charged with illegally distributing opioids. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that 52-year-old Merideth Norris of Kennebunk, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, allegedly prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients. Prosecutors say they were distributed outside the usual course of professional practice and...
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting

LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
