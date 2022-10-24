Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Related
Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say
Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
Harmony Montgomery's father pleads not guilty to killing her
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in the death of his daughter. He waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Manchester police held a news conference Monday to announce the charges.
‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year. Logan Clegg, age...
Man sentenced to up to life in prison for murdering Vanessa Marcotte
WORCESTER, Mass. — The man who murdered a jogger in Princeton six years ago was sentenced to up to life in prison Wednesday after changing his plea. Angelo Colon-Ortiz appeared in Worcester Superior Court, where he accepted a guilty plea deal of second-degree murder in connection with the August 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte.
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
Prosecutors: Kayla Montgomery identified her husband as killer of young Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who had last been seen in 2019, identified her husband as the young girl’s killer, according to prosecutors in New Hampshire. During an interview in early June, Kayla Montgomery, 32, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
NECN
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOC, petit larceny in Putney
PUTNEY — A 19-year-old man was cited following an investigation in Putney on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that Rowan C. Lynch was on their property on Taylor Hill Road at around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that Rowan C. Lynch, of Putney, had...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
WMUR.com
Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
Salem Superior Court Jury Finds Lawrence Police Officer Guilty of Raping 13-Year-Old
A Lawrence Police officer was convicted Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges he engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app. After deliberating for about four hours, a jury found 53-year-old Carlos Vieira guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Vieira’s bail and he was jailed pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
pureoldies1055.com
Prosecutors charge Kennebunk doctor accused of illegally distributing opioids
A Maine doctor has been charged with illegally distributing opioids. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that 52-year-old Merideth Norris of Kennebunk, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, allegedly prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients. Prosecutors say they were distributed outside the usual course of professional practice and...
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodland Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
WMUR.com
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
laconiadailysun.com
No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting
LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
Comments / 1