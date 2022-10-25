ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Stefanowski Demands Lamont and Hotaling End Their Silence on Anti-Police Law Repeal;

Also calls on Lamont and Bysiewicz to disavow Working Families Party’s hateful, cop-hating agenda. Branford – On Monday, Bob Stefanowski, Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut signed a pledge to repeal portions of the Police Accountability Act and has challenged his opponents, Governor Ned Lamont and Robert Hotaling to do the same. Both have failed to do so. Today, Stefanowski is repeating that challenge and said the men and women of law enforcement and their families deserve the respect of an answer:
Norwalk hires DEI Officer

NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
Profiling candidates in the race for Connecticut governor

(WFSB) - As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you, the voter, learn more about who is running. On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. “We...
District 142 needs Dathan in the State House

In the four years she has served the constituents of the 142nd district, Lucy Dathan has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working members of the Legislature. Her credentials are impressive, particularly in the area of finance, but also her grasp and understanding of everyday “kitchen table” issues like education, healthcare, childcare and taxes.
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
Dathan meets Mastronardi in LWV debate for 142nd seat

NORWALK, Conn. — State Representative candidates for District 142, which includes parts of New Canaan and Norwalk, met for a debate. Incumbent Democrat Lucy Dathan and Republican challenger Don Mastronardi sparred over affordable housing and State law 830-g, the relevance of abortion as an issue, taxation and party politics in the half hour New Canaan League of Women Voters session Thursday, sitting opposite each other in person but broadcast on Zoom for the public.
Dathan supports education in a big way

Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
Fines, prison time possible for removing, damaging political signs in Conn.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The November 8th Election is just two weeks away and the yard signs showing support for political candidates or proposals are spread out across the state. In Enfield, signs placed at a local business have stirred up discussion about which party was allowed to have signs posted after security footage shows people removing the opposing parties' signs.
