Stefanowski Demands Lamont and Hotaling End Their Silence on Anti-Police Law Repeal;
Also calls on Lamont and Bysiewicz to disavow Working Families Party’s hateful, cop-hating agenda. Branford – On Monday, Bob Stefanowski, Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut signed a pledge to repeal portions of the Police Accountability Act and has challenged his opponents, Governor Ned Lamont and Robert Hotaling to do the same. Both have failed to do so. Today, Stefanowski is repeating that challenge and said the men and women of law enforcement and their families deserve the respect of an answer:
One donor spent $2.2M underwriting ads attacking Ned Lamont
Businessman J. David Kelsey has contributed $2.2 million to the effort to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, CT's first-term Democratic governor.
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Norwalk hires DEI Officer
NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018. Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college. Here’s what you need...
Profiling candidates in the race for Connecticut governor
(WFSB) - As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you, the voter, learn more about who is running. On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. “We...
District 142 needs Dathan in the State House
In the four years she has served the constituents of the 142nd district, Lucy Dathan has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working members of the Legislature. Her credentials are impressive, particularly in the area of finance, but also her grasp and understanding of everyday “kitchen table” issues like education, healthcare, childcare and taxes.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
Dan Haar: Anti-Lamont rally in CT town a troubling sign of uncivil politics
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We like to think that we in genteel Connecticut are above the sort of uncivilized political fray unfolding in other states, the shouting and ugly comments. We are not. An event in Fairfield over the weekend serves as one illustration.
CT Residents Say They’re Frightened of Taxes, Their Roads and Politician’s Wigs
It's fright season, and everyone seems a little too focused on the fictional ghouls and goblins that scare us. I set out to find out what really terrifies people, polling the I-95 Morning Show listeners. The poll question read: "What Frightens You About the State of CT?" Below are some of the more interesting answers:
News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll: The most important issues to Connecticut voters in midterm elections
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, just two weeks away. News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season. The latest poll shows Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont maintaining a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski […]
Dathan meets Mastronardi in LWV debate for 142nd seat
NORWALK, Conn. — State Representative candidates for District 142, which includes parts of New Canaan and Norwalk, met for a debate. Incumbent Democrat Lucy Dathan and Republican challenger Don Mastronardi sparred over affordable housing and State law 830-g, the relevance of abortion as an issue, taxation and party politics in the half hour New Canaan League of Women Voters session Thursday, sitting opposite each other in person but broadcast on Zoom for the public.
Connecticut receives 2nd payment from landmark $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors
Another $13.5 million is arriving in Connecticut from a landmark settlement with three major opioid distributors and a manufacturer.
Dathan supports education in a big way
Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
Fines, prison time possible for removing, damaging political signs in Conn.
ENFIELD, Conn. — The November 8th Election is just two weeks away and the yard signs showing support for political candidates or proposals are spread out across the state. In Enfield, signs placed at a local business have stirred up discussion about which party was allowed to have signs posted after security footage shows people removing the opposing parties' signs.
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
Who is Ned Lamont? CT’s Democratic governor seeks a second term
Ned Lamont, 68, a Democrat, was elected as Connecticut’s 89th governor in 2018 and took office on Jan. 9, 2019. He and his wife, Annie, are residents of Greenwich and are the parents of three adult children. Here’s what you need to know. Who is Ned Lamont?. Lamont’s...
