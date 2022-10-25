Read full article on original website
Sally Martinez
5d ago
Prayers for her family. He CHOSE to drive drunk, he could've called a family member, friend, LIFT, Uber, Taxi or simply slept it off in his car, but he CHOSE to drive drunk.
UPDATE: North Union & East Platte open after fatal crash
UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/30/2022 3:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Based on witness statements, CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. Witnesses of the incident say the motorcyclist may have entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection of North Union […]
KKTV
One dead after multi-car crash in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and more are seriously injured after a multi-car crash on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Friday night. Police said a driver they identified as Michael Tapia was trying to make a left turn off of Lake Avenue onto East Cheyenne Road when he hit two other cars. He allegedly fled the scene, but was later located by officers.
Man killed in first homicide in Fountain in 2022
The Fountain Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man following a bar fight early Saturday morning.
KKTV
COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs crash leads to ‘arrest of prolific offenders’ tied to multiple vehicle break-ins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A September crash led to investigators connecting the driver with 15 additional incidents stretching back to the beginning of summer. On Sept. 1, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a traffic accident in the 2700 block of N. Chestnut St. Police said the vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Beth Reichenberg.
KKTV
Multi-car crash causes closures near E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. & Lake Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple lanes were closed following a three car crash in the area of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Lake Avenue Friday night. According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple people have been transported to the hospital. At last check around 9 p.m. Friday, police were unclear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries, but an 11 News crew on the scene reported seeing four to five ambulances respond to the crash. Colorado Springs Fire Department also tweeted that some of the victims were in critical condition.
Police investigating two-car vehicle fire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vehicle fire is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) after two vehicles burned near Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 officers were called to the 3200 block of East La Salle Street […]
Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
KKTV
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
Shooting investigation in a small Colorado community 10/27/22. Four people were arrested as part of a police operation. The Women’s Wellness Connection program is offering free mammograms to individuals ages 40-64 without health insurance or with limited coverage. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Douglas County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting.
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
