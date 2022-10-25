ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas cities ranked among top 20 Best Baseball Cities: report

HOUSTON - Baseball is believed to be America's pastime, the sport that defines America the most, playing a massive role in the country's culture overall. And a recent survey by WalletHub found two cities in Texas to be ranked among the top 20 cities for Baseball. How to watch the...
HOUSTON, TX
Is Texas Safe? Not so much, according to a recent survey by WalletHub

HOUSTON - Every person likes to feel safe, but a recent study claimed Texas is one of the least safe states in the U.S. The study was conducted by WalletHub, which looked at several key safety indicators ranging from assaults, unemployment, and vaccinations. Its findings showed Texas to be the...
TEXAS STATE
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
UTHealth doctor speaks about national increases in the cases of RSV

HOUSTON - Healthcare professionals nationwide are preparing for an anticipated busy few months as we continue to go into fall and with winter around the corner. Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth says they’re already seeing high numbers of RSV and Flu cases, along with keeping an eye on the new COVID variant overseas.
TEXAS STATE
Sheriff: Rainbow fentanyl unlikely to be targeted at kids on Halloween

A top law enforcement official in South Dakota is urging parents nationwide to remain vigilant while checking their children's Halloween candy this year after the rise of cartels smuggling deadly fentanyl in candy containers and producing enticing colorful pills, but he also said it is very unlikely the drug would be found in candy.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Lower wages and burnout worsening home nursing shortage for families

Houston - Families with medically dependent children, and seniors who require care at home, are struggling to find home care nurses. Lower wages and burnout, however are making the nursing shortage worse. Advocates say home nursing care wages, often paid through Medicaid and set by the state, are just too...
HOUSTON, TX
Animal loving teen looking for new home

HOUSTON - November is National Adoption Month, and of the hundreds of kids waiting to be adopted in the Houston area, many of them are teenagers. Josh just turned 13 years old. He loves sports, art, photography and especially animals. "What I like about dogs and cats and horses is...
Who gets elected this November depends on who votes - What's Your Point?

As in almost all elections, what happens on November 8th - will depend on how many voters feel strongly enough to invest the necessary time and energy to cast a ballot. The challenge for both candidates and political parties - mobilizing more Texans sympathetic to their platform - then the opposition can energize in support of theirs.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

