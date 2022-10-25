Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking held for new community outreach center in the Fruit Belt
Roswell Park held a groundbreaking on its new community outreach site in Buffalo on Wednesday. Roswell Park is trying to improve health equity with the new outreach center in East Buffalo. The center is on Michigan Avenue and in a community where healthcare resources do not always reach. In attendance...
Niagara University alumnus speaks about time as a prisoner in Syria
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara University welcomed alumnus Sam Goodwin back to campus. Goodwin's "Winning Through Uncertainty" presentation focused on his time as a prisoner in Syria back in 2019. During his 9-week imprisonment, he experienced solitary confinement, a sham trial, and blindfolded interrogations. "I was scared and confused....
Mural project aims to improve Main Street scape in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — "We're expecting rain in the afternoon so I'm just trying my best to work smarter versus harder," said Tyshaun Tyson, as he began taping lines on a boarded-up window at the long-abandoned Jenns Department Store at 1708 Main Street in Niagara Falls. Tyson is the...
McKinley High parent: "I'm not an intruder, I'm a concerned parent"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ebony Scott is the mother of three McKinley High School students. She said on Monday, her daughter, a senior, was involved in a fight with another senior. The school called Scott to provide transportation for her daughter who was being suspended. Scott said about a half-hour...
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
Allentown residents, business concerned over rising crime
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allentown has long been known as one of Western New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods. But on Tuesday, residents and businesses say it’s not the Allentown they once knew, as many locals fear leaving their homes due to increasing crime rates. “I would say that...
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
State funds being put towards stabilizing older east side buildings through grant program
Patching up roofs or fixing water leaks is the design of a $5 million grant through the state’s East Side Avenues project to address structural issues for older commercial use buildings so they can once again be viable commercial asset in the neighborhood. Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie...
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
Diocese of Buffalo announces agreement has been reached with NY State Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has settled a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's Office over their previous handling of sexual abuse cases involving priests. Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, that as a result of the action her office...
Buffalo Police details new Threat Management Unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a release Wednesday, Buffalo Police provided further info on the department’s new Threat Management Unit (TMU), which was announced on Oct. 24 during a press conference regarding a terroristic threat made against Hutch Tech High School. The TMU will consist of one detective sergeant and four detectives that will head […]
New renderings released for future Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans are now able to get another look at what the new Bills Stadium may look like. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared new renderings of the future stadium that will be located across Abbott Road from their current one. The new stadium features an...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting 2 people outside restaurant on Pearl Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting two people outside of a restaurant on Pearl Street in May. Kyle M. Mickens was sentenced in Erie County Court Wednesday to nine years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision. The Erie County District Attorney's...
New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
Free foot clinic to help with health inequity in Buffalo neighborhoods
In some of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods major health inequities remains. But the University at Buffalo is stepping up to bring a much needed foot care clinic to city residetns.
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
There's opposition to a deal between the state attorney general and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for more regulation of priest discipline
At the same time victims are looking for money for recompense or for treatment, there doesn’t seem to be punishment for those who perpetrated the long cover up, with Boyd mentioning retired Buffalo Bishop Richard Maloney and retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz, with Grosz facing a sexual abuse allegation.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
