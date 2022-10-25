ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WIVB

Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police details new Threat Management Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a release Wednesday, Buffalo Police provided further info on the department’s new Threat Management Unit (TMU), which was announced on Oct. 24 during a press conference regarding a terroristic threat made against Hutch Tech High School. The TMU will consist of one detective sergeant and four detectives that will head […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New renderings released for future Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans are now able to get another look at what the new Bills Stadium may look like. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared new renderings of the future stadium that will be located across Abbott Road from their current one. The new stadium features an...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

