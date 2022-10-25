Read full article on original website
Iowa Workforce Development responds to report of paying deceased individuals and inmates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has responded to a report from State Auditor Rob Sand that says a lack of policies and procedures led IWD to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020. The errors include overpaying unemployment compensation to people...
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
Iowa law requires auditors to assume registrations are true
Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa
A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail. About $124,000...
Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
Iowa United States Representative District 2 Candidate: Ashley Hinson
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
One-on-one with Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken
Parts of Iowa Lagging Behind in Harvest
(Radio Iowa) The latest USDA crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest — while 82 percent of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.
Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers
Election officials from some of Iowa’s largest counties are seeing fewer absentee ballot requests and lower early voting counts. Monday marked the final day for Iowa voters to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them following new laws for early voting passed in February 2021 by the Iowa Legislature. The window for […] The post Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic
“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution.
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
Gov. Reynolds Appoints New Judge To Iowa Court Of Appeals
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing Tyler Buller to the Iowa Court of Appeals. He replaces Judge David May, who was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year. Buller is currently an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Reynolds made the announcement today.
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
