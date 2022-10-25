ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Klepper Reveals Why Liberals Are ‘Fucked’ in a New Civil War

By Matt Wilstein
 2 days ago
Comedy Central

Jordan Klepper previewed his upcoming midterms special, airing next Tuesday on Comedy Central, by looking ahead to America’s next civil war on The Daily Show on Monday night.

The Trumpland correspondent, who has covered numerous MAGA rallies over the past several years, explains in the new piece that he has been hearing more and more about a new civil war brewing between liberals and conservatives. When he suggests to one Arizona couple wearing matching Oath Keepers T-shirts that many people believe it could happen in the next decade, they predict that it’s going to happen “much sooner than that.”

“How soon?” Klepper asks. “Because I have an Airbnb rented in the Outer Banks.”

He also talks to Jan. 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger, who says we are “closer than we’d like to think” to a civil war that “could get violent easily” with neighbors fighting against neighbors.

Instead of sticking to the MAGA crowds outside Trump rallies, Klepper decided to convene a focus group of liberals and conservatives in Arizona and ask each side to lay out what they think they could contribute to their sides in battle. While the Republicans said things like guns and survival skills, the Democrats touted skills like “leadership” and “critical thinking.”

“This is why the blue side is fucked,” Klepper joked.

But ultimately both sides could agree that if America goes to war with itself “we all lose.”

“What if one side loses and then refuses to concede?” the comedian asks, leaving the entire group speechless.

For more, listen to The Daily Show ’s Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

